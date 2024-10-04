How Has New Technology Helped D’Anton Lynn Transform USC Trojans Defense?
There’s no question the hiring of D’Anton Lynn has brought a new look to the USC Trojans defense in 2024. Compared to last season, there has been a significant improvement in terms of tackling, physicality, and overall schematics.
The Trojans defense gets better as the game goes along, allowing just 23 points through four games in the second half. A part of that is thanks to some new additions to college football in 2024.
In-helmet Communication
A new addition to college football is the in-helmet communication between coaches and players. One player on offense and defense has a coach in their ear, designated with the green dot that is placed on the back midline of the helmet. Communication between the coach and player shuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock or at the snap of the ball, whichever comes first.
In addition to sending in the defensive call, Lynn can communicate with a player about alignment and situations before the snap.
Redshirt senior safety Akili Arnold wore the headset in his helmet for the first three games of the season, a responsibility that is typically assigned to the middle linebacker. Redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Ramsey took over the duties with Arnold out against Wisconsin.
“The biggest affect, I think it helps with tempo when offenses are trying to go fast,” Lynn said. “Obviously we still signal from the side, sometimes the DBs can be so far away from the play, so we actually put it on a safety. So now we can tell him the call, now he can direct everyone on the backend, the Mike linebacker can get the signal and he can control the front.”
Communication was a problem under the previous defensive coaching staff with the Trojans being consistently misaligned. The in-helmet communication to pair with the signals from the sideline allows the defense to be on the same page before the snap.
iPads on the Sideline
The second change in college football this season is the use of tablets on the sideline. Schools can use up 18 active tablets that are permitted in the locker room, sideline and coaching booth.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced in July the conference would be joining the SEC and ACC in partnering with Apple to bring iPad technology to college football.
“Obviously the big change this year is having those little iPads on the sideline so we can see in real time what we weren’t good and able to correct it then and there,” said USC defensive lineman Nate Clifton.
Instead of having to wait until the team watches film on Sunday or Monday to fix their mistakes, defenses can make adjustments in game and Lynn has brilliant at it. USC was able to slow down the Michigan rushing attack in the second half until the final possession and eliminate the explosive plays against Wisconsin after making adjustments.
USC's passing and rushing defense are both tied for fourth in the country in first downs allowed in the second half.
Lynn, who was three-time All-Big-Ten honorable mention during his time at Penn State, has brought his vast knowledge from the collegiate and pro level to USC. Prior to joining the UCLA coaching staff in 2023, Lynn spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he worked under Don "Wink" Martindale and Mike Macdonald, who is currently the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Much of Lynn's defensive philosophies are a combination of what he learned from Martindale and MacDonald.
