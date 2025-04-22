USC Trojans Add Fifth Offensive Line Commit To Recruiting Class: Kannon Smith
The USC Trojans have added yet another piece to their 2026 recruiting class with the addition of three-star offensive lineman Kannon Smith. WIth the addition of Smith, the Trojans are up to 23 commits in their recruiting class and remain as the No. 1 ranked class, according to to 247Sports.
Smith is the third offensive tackle to pledge to the Trojans and is the fifth total offensive lineman in their recruiting class.
First-year offensive line coach Zach Hanson has been putting in the work for USC on the recruiting trail, and it has been paying off. Smith is coming off the heels of an unofficial recruiting visit to USC this past weekend.
Smith told 247Sports that Hanson was a part of why he committed early in the process.
"Coach Hanson is a great dude," said Smith. "[He's] a guy that can develop the talent he's got and get the most out of them."
The No. 39 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in the state of Colorado according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Smith had official visits lined up with UCLA, Penn State, and Michigan prior to shutting down his recruitment.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that the Smith is brimming with upside and has the ability to play either tackle spot.
"Smith is a talented tackle prospect who shows the ability to play on the left and right side of the offensive line. He’s an intriguing player because of his growth potential, how fluid he moves and the toughness he plays with. He has the right amount of physicality you have to have to excel in the trenches and his upside is very high," Biggins said.
The Trojans have begun to build something truly special in this year's recruiting class. Along with Smith, USC has reeled in two other California prospects at the tackle position. Three-stars Vlad Dyakonov and Chase Deniz are not the highest rated recruits, but similarly to Smith, both players were recruited by some of the top schools in the country and the Trojans were able to keep them in-state.
Last recruiting cycle, USC signed only four offensive lineman, so it will be interesting to see if the Trojans decide to take in anymore prospects. During a media availability session in March, USC general manager Chad Bowden said that he wants the Trojans to sign a record amount of recruits.
"We're going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year," Bowden said. "I truly believe a culture can be built through recruiting, and it can be done, especially when they're from high school. We're [going to] recruit the most guys we ever have."
The Trojans are already up to 23 commits in their recruiting class in April. During the 2025 cycle, USC signed 24 players.