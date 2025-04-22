USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Hosting Five-Star Recruit Lamar Brown
The USC Trojans will be hosting five-star recruit Lamar Brown this upcoming weekend. Brown announced on his social media he would be making the trip to Los Angeles.
Lamar Brown Set To Visit USC
Lamar Brown posted on his X account on Monday that he would be visiting USC this weekend.
“USC this weekend!!!” Brown said. “Is it the pLAce to be?”
Last weekend, Brown had an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. In addition to USC and Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, and Miami are among some of his potential destinations.
Will USC coach Lincoln Riley be able to add another elite recruit to an already stacked 2026 recruiting class?
Lamar Brown Player Profile
Lamar Brown is a 6-4, 285 pound interior offensive lineman out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brown is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks back in March of this year.
Brooks says that while he currently listed as an interior offensive lineman, he has a desire to take reps on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“Legitimate high level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potential, role-versatile front line defender. Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic different maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college,” Brooks said. “However, indicates desire to play defense.”
Brooks projects Brown to be a high-level collegiate player with upside of making it to the NFL.
“Stout athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and movements…Elite combine-testing athleticism,” Brooks said. “Projects as a high-major defensive lineman who could become a scheme-versatile pro prospect. Offensive line projection, at this stage, suggests early-round pro upside.”
USC Trojans Loaded 2026 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026 per 247Sports. The Trojans have received 23 commitments thus far. Out of these 23, one is a five-star in athlete Xavier Griffin, and then there are 11 four-stars. The highest graded four-star commit USC has is cornerback RJ Sermons.
USC has not had a recruiting class ranked higher than No. 6 since Lincoln Riley took over prior to the 2022 season, but that looks like it will be changing in 2026. Riley's previous recruiting classes from 2022 through 2025 were ranked No. 6, No. 7, No. 20, and No. 17 respectively.
This class could be the much needed jolt the USC football program needed to get back to competing for conference championships and a College Football Playoff berth.
USC is coming off of back-to-back seasons where they went 8-5 and then 7-6. Now with this good of a recruiting class coming in, things look to be moving back in the right direction.