All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Hosting Five-Star Recruit Lamar Brown

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are hosting five-star class of 2026 recruit Lamar Brown next weekend. Brown posted on his social media on Monday he would be making the trip to Los Angeles.

Cory Pappas

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will be hosting five-star recruit Lamar Brown this upcoming weekend. Brown announced on his social media he would be making the trip to Los Angeles.

Lamar Brown Set To Visit USC 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after int
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lamar Brown posted on his X account on Monday that he would be visiting USC this weekend. 

“USC this weekend!!!” Brown said. “Is it the pLAce to be?”

Last weekend, Brown had an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. In addition to USC and Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, and Miami are among some of his potential destinations. 

Will USC coach Lincoln Riley be able to add another elite recruit to an already stacked 2026 recruiting class?

Lamar Brown Player Profile

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah Utes in the fir
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah Utes in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lamar Brown is a 6-4, 285 pound interior offensive lineman out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brown is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks back in March of this year.

Brooks says that while he currently listed as an interior offensive lineman, he has a desire to take reps on the defensive side of the ball as well. 

“Legitimate high level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potential, role-versatile front line defender. Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic different maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college,” Brooks said. “However, indicates desire to play defense.”

Brooks projects Brown to be a high-level collegiate player with upside of making it to the NFL. 

“Stout athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and movements…Elite combine-testing athleticism,” Brooks said. “Projects as a high-major defensive lineman who could become a scheme-versatile pro prospect. Offensive line projection, at this stage, suggests early-round pro upside.”

MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit

MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans Loaded 2026 Recruiting Class

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley smiles after Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins at
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley smiles after Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026 per 247Sports. The Trojans have received 23 commitments thus far. Out of these 23, one is a five-star in athlete Xavier Griffin, and then there are 11 four-stars. The highest graded four-star commit USC has is cornerback RJ Sermons. 

USC has not had a recruiting class ranked higher than No. 6 since Lincoln Riley took over prior to the 2022 season, but that looks like it will be changing in 2026. Riley's previous recruiting classes from 2022 through 2025 were ranked No. 6, No. 7, No. 20, and No. 17 respectively.

This class could be the much needed jolt the USC football program needed to get back to competing for conference championships and a College Football Playoff berth. 

USC is coming off of back-to-back seasons where they went 8-5 and then 7-6. Now with this good of a recruiting class coming in, things look to be moving back in the right direction.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football