USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host 4-Star Recruit Robert Geathers
The USC Trojans hosted one of the East Coast’s top young defenders this week, welcoming 2027 4-star recruit Robert Geathers to campus for an in-depth visit. The Providence Day (N.C.) standout received an offer from USC in January and made the cross-country trip to see the program up close. After spending a whole day with USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s staff, Geathers left with the Trojans firmly on his radar.
According to an interview with On3, Geathers arrived on campus Tuesday morning and was immediately immersed in the program. He went through measurements, met with the strength and conditioning staff, and toured USC’s facilities before spending time with several members of the defensive coaching staff. The visit also included stops at the Coliseum and team meetings, giving Geathers a full look at what the Trojans have to offer both on and off the field.
Geathers spoke highly of USC’s campus and coaching staff, noting the strong impression it left on him.
"The connections are great at USC," Geathers told On3. "It is a top five degree in the country, and it can really set you up with all the connections they have there. That really caught my attention."
In addition to academics, Geathers was drawn to the Trojans' coaching staff and their NFL experience.
"The coaches have a lot of NFL experience, so if you go to USC it will be very good for development," he told On3. "The staff knows how to prepare you for the NFL."
Geathers is also no stranger to football greatness, as his father, Robert Geathers Sr., played for over a decade in the NFL as a defensive lineman with the Cincinnati Bengals. Growing up in a football family has certainly shaped Geathers’ approach to the game, and he’s well aware of the hard work and dedication required to reach the next level.
The day also allowed Geathers to witness USC’s practice firsthand, further cementing his interest.
Geathers, who is ranked No. 224 in the On3 Industry Ranking, is being recruited as a linebacker by USC, despite his ranking as a safety. The 6-2, 205-pound sophomore is viewed as a versatile athlete who could make a significant impact on USC’s defense in the coming years.
As Geathers continues to evaluate his options, USC’s position on his radar remains strong. The Trojans currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, according to 247Sports, but it doesn't seem they're resting on their laurels.
With a focus on securing top-tier defensive prospects, USC is also actively pursuing five-star safety Jett Washington, who recently visited the Trojans’ campus. Washington, ranked No. 27 nationally, has spoken highly of USC’s program and coaching staff, noting the impressive experience and strong relationships built during his visit.
This goes hand in hand with Geathers's reaction. Both young men seemed impressed by their time at USC, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they decided to sign in the years to come.
