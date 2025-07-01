USC Trojans' 5-Star Recruit, Commit Mark Bowman Best Tight End Prospect Ever?
The USC Trojans added a big piece to their top ranked 2026 recruiting class with five-star tight end recruit Mark Bowman. One of the best tight end prospects to hail from the state of California, Bowman has been widely regarded as the top prospect in the recruiting cycle.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden have built one of the best recruiting classes in program history in just a few short months together and Bowman might just be the crown jewel.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Bowman impressed him at a 7v7 event over the past weekend.
"Mark Bowman is the No. 1 rated tight end in the county and is one of those players you only need to watch a few plays to understand why. I made the comment a few months back that he's the most complete tight end I've scouted in my 30 years in the business and his game has zero holes in it. He's pushing 6-foot-5 and looks at least 10 pounds bigger than he was a year ago and has a college body right now," Biggins said.
The No. 1 tight end and No. 11 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Bowman is one of the best tight ends to ever commit to USC. Everything he does is at an extremely high level, from blocking to pass catching.
"Runs routes like a receiver and shows short area quickness and the speed to make plays down the field. He has strong hands, can win 50-50 battles and runs well after the catch. He's also a dominant run blocker, something you obviously can't show off in a 7v7 setting but his commitment to being more than just a pass catcher is something that has always impressed us," Biggins said.
Bowman is set to become the highest-rated tight end to sign with the Trojans since Fred Davis back in the 2004 recruiting class. He is the highest-rated offensive skill player in a recruiting class that is littered with talent.
USC has two running backs committed, with both of them being listed as four-star recruits. Four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux is ranked as the No. 5 running back in the country according to 247Sports. Not too far behind him is Shahn Alston, who checks in as the No. 9 running back in the recruiting cycle.
The Trojans are deep at the wide receiver position with four recruits committed. A pair of four-stars lead the way in Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver. Mosley is the No. 10 wide receiver in the country and a top in-state recruit for USC. Weaver is ranked as the No. 44 wide receiver, but could soar even higher with a productive senior campaign.