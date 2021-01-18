Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II, Made BIG TIME Plays For Bucs On Sunday Night

Tampa Bay defeats the New Orleans Saints 30-20 on Sunday night, and one former USC Trojan contributed to the teams success.

Tampa Bay showed up big time tonight against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Prior to the game, FanDuel had the Bucs slated as three point road underdogs against a talented Saints team.

However, both sides of the ball came to play. While the defense had a spectacular night gaining three interceptions against veteran Drew Brees, the offense also performed well, maintaining a competitive spirit throughout all four quarters.

Two players who specifically stood out on offense were the running backs, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II.

The LSU running back [Leonard Fournette] was named the starter by Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after Rojo's IR status remained in question prior to Sunday's game. He led the Bucs in rushing stats with 17 carries and 63 yards. Fournette also came alive as a pass catcher and accumulated five receptions, 44 receiving yards and one touchdown on the night.

WATCH: Fournette's receiving TD

Ronald Jones II may have been out last week against Washington due to a quad and thumb injury, but he didn't show an inch of regression tonight. Jones shared the field with Fournette and looked explosive, powerful and fast, making big time plays for the Bucs.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jones put his full skill set on display. With 14:19 in the 4th, Jones had a 44 yard run, running through Saints defenders with power. Jones struck again later in the final quarter of the game [11:26] for a 12 yard run. Jones rushing efforts helped Tampa Bay get closer to the red zone to punt for a field goal.

Jones II ends the NFL Divisional Playoff round with 13 carries, 62 yards, [4.8 avg].

With the help of these two explosive running backs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to the NFC Championship. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will go head to head next weekend for a chance at Super Bowl LV.

