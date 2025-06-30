USC Trojans Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date, Party
Four-star wide receiver recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster will be announcing his commitment on July 4. Feaster posted on his social media this weekend that he would be having a commitment party. Feaster is one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2026 .
He is down to four schools; the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies. USC stands out as the only Big Ten program in Feaster's final four. Can the Trojans land the talented receiver recruit out of DeSoto, Texas?
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster on USC
Earlier this month, Feaster went on his official visit to USC. The four-star receiver is interested in the Trojans and playing in USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense. Riley also has a proven track record of having great quarterbacks which has greatly benefited wide receivers.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in,” Feaster told On3 in February.
Riley has coached three of the last eight Heisman trophy winners in quarterbacks’ Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. All three of these players eventually went on to be No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft. Mayfield, Murray, and Williams are still starting quarterbacks in the NFL today.
Feaster also spoke to 247Sports about USC prior to his visit on June 5. He acknowledged that this commitment decision between the four schools will not be an easy one to make.
“It’s going to be a real hard decision come July 4th,” Feaster said. “The only thing I would say is that I’m kind of ready for it to get over with because of all the coaches I’ve built a relationship with over the years and the fact that I’m going to have to let three schools down…That’s probably going to be the hardest part. The fact that I’m going to have to disappoint some people.”
Feaster to Join USC Trojans' 2026 Recruiting Class?
Boobie Feaster is a 6-1,180 pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. Feaster is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite.
The USC Trojans currently have No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports. USC also has the most amount of commits in the country with 30. Lincoln Riley is eyeing his best recruiting class since taking the USC job prior to the 2022 season.
Leading this USC class is a pair of five-stars; offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman. Adding Feaster to this class would be another feather in the cap for USC's offseason. There is a lot of momentum that is picking up for USC and it starts with this 2026 recruiting class.