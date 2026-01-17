What's At Stake For Sam Darnold In Seattle's Playoff Run

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is listed as Questionable on the team's injury report ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dealing with an oblique injury, Darnold was a limited participant in practice, but he assured reporters on Thursday that he expects to be "ready to go for Saturday."

What's At Stake For Sam Darnold

Darnold is in the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive season, this time already advancing to the divisional weekend after earning a first-round bye. Last year, the former Trojan suffered an early exit as the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, losing 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams during the wild card.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) fumbles the ball while being sacked by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. | Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against the Rams last season, Darnold was sacked nine times. He completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

If this year's regular season is any indication, Darnold has cemented himself as a top quarterback in the NFL. The former Trojan totaled 4,048 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. After finishing 10th in MVP voting after 2024 as well as changing teams, Darnold was bound to regress. However, despite his individual numbers taking a step back, he helped lead Seattle to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Darnold ultimately left Minnesota in free agency and landed in Seattle, a pairing that has seemingly worked out so far. However, Darnold delivered a few subpar performances in the biggest games of the season for the Vikings, and the jury is still out on his ability to lead the Seahawks through the postseason.

No former USC quarterback has started in a Super Bowl. Can Darnold make Trojans history?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle is favored by seven points over San Francisco. The Seahawks' moneyline odds are -340, per DraftKings.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold's Oblique Injury

Ahead of Saturday's matchup, Darnold spoke to the media about his injury on Thursday.

"Obviously, just in routes on air, just kind of felt a little something in my oblique," said Darnold. "Just didn’t want to push it. Wasn’t the day to push it, so that was it. So just came inside, got some rehab, and feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday."

MORE: Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Transfer To LSU Raises Questions

MORE: USC Transfer Portal Class Lands an Unexpected Ranking

MORE: Everyone Is Talking About Caleb Williams’ Historic Fourth Down Throw

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

His response to the injury should give Seahawks fans, as well as USC fans following the former Trojan, a sigh of relief.

“Never had oblique issues, but it’s fun,” Darnold said with a smile. “We’ll attack it the next couple of days, and be ready to go for Saturday.”

Sam Darnold's Path From USC

The No. 3 overall pick out of USC in 2018, Darnold cut his teeth during stints with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers before landing with the Vikings and subsequently in Seattle.

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (96) celebrate on the podium after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The potential was always there, though. At USC, Darnold won a Rose Bowl with the Trojans, beating Penn State on Jan. 2, 2017. For the Trojans, Darnold completed 35 of 53 passes for five touchdowns, 453 yards, and one interception. Former USC receivers Deontay Burnett, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Darreus Rogers all caught touchdowns from Darnold, while former Trojans running back Ronald Jones rushed for 55 yards and a score.

The season following that Rose Bowl win, Darnold threw for 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to becoming a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.