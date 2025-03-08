San Francisco 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga Best NFL Free Agency Fits: Houston Texans?
After going from a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to All-Pro honors, San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has accomplished a lot the first four years of his NFL career. As a result, the former USC Trojans defender is expected to have a sizable amount of suitors on the open market with NFL free agency right around the corner.
Despite the obvious flashes of talent he's shown when healthy, Hufanga's market will be dictated by how teams view his medical history. The lack of games played over the past few seasons is a definite red flag, but regardless, the California native remains one of the top defensive talents available in the 2025 NFL free agency class.
Matt Bowen of ESPN said that Hufanga's talent alone earns him a spot at No. 16 among the top 100 free agents in the NFL.
"Injuries have limited Hufanga to 17 games over the past two seasons. However, the former All-Pro is a natural disruptor when he's healthy. In 49 career games, Hufanga has 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 defensive touchdown. He is at his best in a defined coverage scheme that allows him to play in split-field alignments and spin down to roam the front," Bowen said.
Hufanga ranks as the 11th-best defender available in free agency and is the third ranked safety on the market according to ESPN. Interestingly enough, the only other Trojan to make the list was quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 4.
It's a bit of a mystery as to where Hufanga could end up at. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a return to San Francisco was unlikely for Hufanga, and the 25-year-old safety is expected to get paid elsewhere.
One such location that has been widely speculated as a landing spot for Hufanga has been the Houston Texans. From a logical standpoint, it makes sense for Hufanga to think about heading south and to the AFC. He could reunite with his former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who coached Hufanga for his first two seasons in the NFL from 2021-22.
With Ryans being a defensive-minded coach, Hufanga could flourish under a system he has familiarity with. Not only that, but Hufanga could create one of the best safety duos in the NFL alongside Calen Bullock, another USC product. Bullock had 54 tackles and five interceptions in his rookie year this past season.
The Texans have 31-year-old Eric Murray and 33-year-old Jimmie Ward behind Bullock at safety. Hufanga could provide a nice mix of experience and youth to the position for Houston. Hufanga's size at six-foot, 200 pounds could allow Bullock to play over the top in a ball-hawk type of role, while Hufanga moves around like a chess piece. Along with Derek Stingley Jr. and Jeff Okudah, the potential addition of Hufanga could give the Texans one of the best secondaries in the country.