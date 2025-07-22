All Trojans

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold's Keys To Success

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is entering his first season with the team after the former USC Trojans star's impressive season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks are finding their offensive footing following the trade of Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders -- and Darnold may be the answer Seattle is looking for.

Teddy King

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

As fall camps kick off across the league, NFL teams are gearing up for a new season with fresh talent acquired through the draft and recent trades.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they gained a new signal-caller in Sam Darnold – who recently played for the Minnesota Vikings before his move back west to Seattle. 

Darnold earned the green light for the Vikings after the young star JJ McCarthy went out with an achilles injury for his whole rookie season. Under an offensive-minded coach like Kevin O’Connell, Darnold thrived as the Vikings quarterback – especially with targets like Justin Jefferson on his team. 

Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks Quarterback NFL Mike Macdonald Minnesota Vikings Kevin O'Connell Justin Jefferson Geno Smith
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McCarthy is back, which means Darnold wouldn’t see fit as the starting quarterback anymore. Darnold signed with the Seahawks this offseason and moved out west to pursue a starting quarterback role under a defensive-minded coach in Mike Macdonald — something different than what Darnold is used to.

Bob Condotta, a Seattle Times reporter, gave an explanation for Darnold’s new role with the Seahawks, and made it clear that he is exactly what the Seattle team was in need of. 

MORE: Reggie Bush Gets Concerning Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12

MORE: LeBron James, Bronny James Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package

MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move

“Darnold is the big X Factor in this Seahawks season. The defense seems primed to build on last year’s solid finish and allow them to be competitive every week," wrote Condotta.

“The question is if Darnold and the offense can uphold their end as the Seahawks move on from Geno Smith and break in a rebuilt receiving corps and master a new scheme implemented by first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak. Darnold’s 2024 breakout season with the Vikings gave evidence that maybe he can live up to his status as the third overall pick in the 2018 draft," he continued.

In Minnesota, Darnold led the Vikings back to life in a successful 11-3 season before falling in the first round of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams. In 2024, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, with a 66.2 percent completion rate. 

Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks Quarterback NFL Mike Macdonald Minnesota Vikings Kevin O'Connell Justin Jefferson Geno Smith
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock (2) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

While Darnold is still new to the Seahawks offense in a rebuilding year, after trading star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Condotta emphasized that Seattle still needs to warm up to Darnold and mold him into the offense efficiently. 

"Darnold may not play much in the preseason with his status as the starter secure. But the Seahawks will hope for a lot of consistent practices — as well as largely turnover-free ones — for Darnold to gain confidence in the system heading into the season, and for his new teammates to gain the same confidence in him."

Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks Quarterback NFL Mike Macdonald Minnesota Vikings Kevin O'Connell Justin Jefferson Geno Smith
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Darnold was an exceptional quarterback for the USC Trojans – helping lead the Trojans to some of their most notable wins of all time, including a 52-49 overtime thriller win over Penn State in the 2017 Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 championship title in the same season. 

In his career with the Trojans, Darnold threw for 7,229 passing yards, 57 passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns and 332 rushing yards – proven to be among the elite quarterbacks USC has built in the past. 

The Seahawks’ offense should suit Darnold well — even with adjustments under a defensive-minded head coach — and he has the potential to be a valuable asset capable of helping Seattle find success in 2025.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football