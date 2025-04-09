Chicago Bears Narrowing In On Penn State Tight End Tyler Warren In NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears' offense has been revamped through retooling the coaching staff, acquiring premium talent via trades, key additions through the free agency market, and still has room to add players through the 2025 NFL Draft. With the draft less than three weeks away, mock drafts from analysts are flocking in, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr, the godfather of draft coverage, released his new mock draft with a big surprise for the Bears offense with the tenth overall pick.
Kiper Jr has the Chicago Bears drafting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to help bolster the offense for former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson. Additionally, running back TreVeyon Henderson was selected with the 41st overall pick in the second round. Both moves would greatly support Caleb Williams and his development as they fundamentally match Ben Johnson’s offensive blueprint.
“Offseason moves to add interior offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman should buy Caleb Williams more time to throw. Landing Warren would give the second-year quarterback another reliable target. New Bears coach Ben Johnson could line up Warren anywhere, get him the ball and let him roll to first downs after the catch.” Kiper said.
“The versatile tight end had 1,233 receiving yards last season, and 700 of them came once the ball was in his hands. Chicago got only 512 total yards out of its tight end room in 2024, but the combination of Warren and Cole Kmet could do some damage.”
Warren finished the 2024 season with 104 receptions, 1,233 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. Warren also ran for four touchdowns and three for one touchdown. Henderson, while splitting touches with another top running back prospect in Quinshon Judkins, ran for over 1,000 rushing yards and added 11 total touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes en route to their national championship game.
“One more finishing touch on the Bears' offense comes with their third pick in the top 41. Chicago struggled to establish the run last season, averaging 4.0 yards per carry (27th) with D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Henderson could take some pressure off Caleb Williams by picking up first downs on the ground. He rushed for 42 scores and averaged 6.4 yards per carry over four seasons at Ohio State.” Kiper said of Henderson.
All of these pieces can do nothing but add to the arsenal for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. With Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift already at the helm, the addition of talents like the aforementioned players will be a welcome sight for not only Caleb Williams but for offensive mastermind Ben Johnson as well. Johnson detailed his thought process on working with Williams and what the offense could look like.
"To have an athlete like Caleb [Williams] extend a play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that's what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league, but I've been on the other side. I've experienced it. It's demoralizing when you're on the other side and you're watching that happen to your defense." said Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson to reporters at the NFL Combine.
The Chicago Bears could be one of the most exciting teams in the NFL should they stack this type of talent.