Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold At Risk Of Losing Starting Quarterback Job?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has drawn national attention this offseason, not just for his new contract but for the speculation surrounding his starting job. A former USC Trojans standout, Darnold signed a three-year, $110.5 million deal with Seattle following a breakout season for the Minnesota Vikings.

Nathan Fusco

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attends the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite the investment, the Seahawks’ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft sparked outside debate over Darnold’s role. One NFL insider, however, has made it clear he sees no controversy at all.

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball in the Passing the Test event during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, sportscaster and NFL analyst Rich Eisen dismissed the idea that Darnold is at risk of losing the starting job in Seattle. Eisen called the narrative “silly,” pointing to the veteran’s production and the Seahawks’ clear financial and organizational commitment.

“The Sam Darnold is not gonna start for the Seahawks this season conversation that I heard over the last two days... may be the silliest conversation that's out there right now of all quarterbacks,” Eisen said.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attends the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darnold is coming off the most productive year of his NFL career. He threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024 while leading the Vikings to the playoffs. The strong campaign helped reset his narrative after earlier struggles with the New York Jets and short stints with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Once viewed as a former top prospect who couldn’t find stability, Darnold now enters the 2025 season as the clear leader in Seattle’s quarterback room.

Despite that, questions arose after the Seahawks selected Milroe with the 81st overall pick in April. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald made a point to address the rumors directly in an appearance on the Brock and Salk radio show. When asked if there was anything, short of injury, that would keep Darnold from being the Week 1 starter, Macdonald didn’t hesitate.

“You guys are crazy,” Macdonald said. “Look, I respect you gotta ask it, but it’s just a crazy question. It’s not gonna happen. Sam’s our starting quarterback. We love him. He’s doing a tremendous job.”

Macdonald went on to praise Darnold’s performance in offseason practices, specifically referencing red zone execution.

“Sam made a lot of great throws yesterday,” he said. “He’s gashing us on third-and-goal to start the day out, so yeah, that was kind of a crazy question.”

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The team has backed Darnold from the beginning, even taking steps to communicate clearly during the draft process. Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed that the team informed Darnold before selecting Milroe, reiterating that the pick was not a threat to his job but a move to add long-term talent at the position.

“Coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up,” Schneider said. “It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, hey this isn't about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion."

Eisen echoed that line of thinking, reminding fans that training camp interceptions or practice footage do not reflect a quarterback’s overall trajectory.

“This dude is starting,” Eisen said. “I don’t care how many 7-on-7 interceptions he’s gonna throw.”

Darnold, now 27, appears to be entering the prime of his career. For the Seahawks, who moved on from veteran Geno Smith this offseason, the plan is to build around Darnold with a roster that includes emerging playmakers and a young coaching staff. While fans and media continue to debate what Milroe’s presence means, Seattle’s messaging has been consistent.

It appears Darnold is their plan now and for the foreseeable future.

