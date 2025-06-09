USC Trojans, Oregon, Alabama In Three-Way Race For 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star safety Jett Washington wrapped up an intense week of traveling, taking three official visits back-to-back-to back.
Alabama was his first stop last weekend, followed by the USC Trojans for a midweek visit on June 3-5. Washington was originally scheduled to visit Ohio State this past weekend but decided to take his official with Oregon instead.
Washington is the No. 18 overall prospect, No. 2 rated safety and No. 1 recruit in Nevada, per the 247Sports Rankings.
"At USC the thing that stood out most was being able to see where they plan on using me, and at Oregon, it was about getting around the people and coaching staff," Washington told 247Sports. "I've been to a few places this year and USC compares pretty well. They have attracted a lot of great players in my class.
Alabama and Oregon have set the pace for Washington’s recruitment, but a midweek visit has paved the way for the Trojans to enter the mix. Washington was the first recruit to take an official visit with USC when he was on campus last week.
And because Washington was the only prospect on a visit, the Trojans could devote all of their attention to him. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive back has strong Los Angeles ties. He is the nephew of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
USC landed one big commitment in the secondary this past weekend in Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer. The Trojans now hold four commitments at cornerback in Dyer, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star Elbert Hill, Loyola (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star Joshua Holland.
Dyer was on his official visit this weekend with Hill and Holland. According to On3, USC will no longer pursue any more recruits at the position. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Madden Riordan is the only safety the Trojans hold a commitment from in their top-ranked recruiting class.
Washington has been very high on Alabama since he visited last fall to watch the Crimson Tide defeat Georgia in a instant classic. He was back in Tuscaloosa this spring for A-Day.
Alabama made a strong impression on Washington last weekend and his former high school teammate, receiver Derek Meadows, who signed with the Crimson Tide in the 2025 cycle, has been making his recruiting pitch.
Washington moved up his visit with Oregon, where he has been a frequent visitor in his recruitment. He was on campus at the same time as Grayson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star EDGE Richard Wesley.
At the moment, Washington does not have any other official visits scheduled, but he reportedly plans to announce his college decision sometime this summer.