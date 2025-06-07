Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, Michael Penix Jr. Best Duo In NFL?
The USC Trojans have a long and storied history of producing wide receivers who found success at the next level in the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons\ wide reciever Drake London, who was a former first round pick out of USC in 2022, emerged as one of the best pass catchers in the league this past season. He racked up 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. As a result, Pro Football Focus (PFF) named London and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as one of the best duos in the NFL.
London and Penix barely made the cut, checking in as the No. 10 duo on the list. With Penix playing in only five games in his rookie season this past year, the optimistic view on the duo comes mainly because of the spectacular play of London in Penix's final three starts of the season.
The California native led the Falcons in receiving during two of Penix's final three starts of the season. During the offseason, London got his fifth-year option picked up, further solidifying the Falcons' belief in their franchise wide receiver.
"We want dudes that when we lose, they're angry and they're not OK, and they don't sleep well when we're losing," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "That's the kind of guy he is. We'll take a lot like that heart that Drake has. If you could do heart transplants and do it to everybody, then we'll be in good shape."
London has been receiving praise from almost every level inside the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff.
"Obviously, Drake is an unbelievable player," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. "He's a big part of this organization, big part of the offense. What he was able to accomplish last year in the first year of me being around him was unbelievable. ... From a competitor standpoint, it's exactly what we all want to stand for in terms of style of football. . . . Can't say enough good things about him."
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit
MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final, Now Face Elimination
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff were listed the the No. 6 duo in the NFL, just missing the top half of the list. USC wide receivers like St. Brown and London are making their presence felt as the Trojans continue to send elite pass catchers into the NFL.
It's not hard to see why St. Brown and Goff pair have become one of the league's best connections. The two have hooked up for over 20 touchdowns together and have played a big part in the resurgence of the Lions.
During this past season, St. Brown showed why he is among the league's best.. He finished second in the NFL with 115 receptions and was third with 12 touchdowns.
By this time next year, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see St. Brown and Goff be listed even higher. St. Brown will turn 26 during the season and is only getting better with each passing season.