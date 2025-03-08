USC Trojans To Land Another 4-Star Recruit? Battling Notre Dame, Ohio State
The USC Trojans are continuing to build up their defense within the class of 2026. The Trojans have already received a commitment from five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and are now targeting four-star linebacker Simeon Caldwell.
Caldwell is the No. 113 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 linebacker, and the No. 14 player from Florida, per 247Sports. The four-star linebacker has received interest from the nation's top schools and has lined up his spring and summer visits.
Caldwell will take five unofficial visits in the spring, followed by four official visits in the summer, and he will be making it to USC for two visits. April 26 will feature his unofficial visit, and then Caldwell will return to Southern California on June 6 for the official visit.
In addition to USC, Georgia and Michigan will get unofficial visits in March. Ohio State will get both an unofficial and official visit, and Notre Dame and Miami will both get official visits.
“I am talking to other schools as well, so I don’t want to count them out completely, but right now, these are the main ones,” Caldwell told On3.
247Sports Tom Loy wrote about where each school stands with one of the top linebackers from the class of 2026.
“In talking to Caldwell in New Orleans at Nike’s Next One’s, there was a feeling that USC was starting to surge in this recruitment,” Loy wrote. “It’s clear that these visits will be key in Caldwell finding his eventual landing spot.”
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
Despite Miami being an in-state school, it is the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that have had considerable interest from Caldwell.
“Two of the reasons why I am interested in Notre Dame are the culture and the people that they have there,” Caldwell told On3.
When it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Caldwell is very familiar with the school and has family connections to the program.
“Ohio State’s defensive backs are known as BIA, Best In America. My uncle coaches there, so I have family connection up there,” Caldwell told On3.
Caldwell has not had a chance to visit USC, making April’s visit his first impression. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff have been holding impressive visits for potential recruits and will do so again for Caldwell.
The USC Trojans have been doing an impressive job recruiting the class of 2026. USC has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sport. The USC Trojans are bringing in talent to keep the football program strong for years to come.
The USC Trojans are improving on their in-state recruiting, but that has not stopped them from landing top talent across the nation. Xavier is from Georgia, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams is from Illinois, and running back Shahn Alston is from Ohio.
USC's top commits have been on the defensive side of the ball and set to join an elite staff, including defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and newly added linebackers coach Rob Ryan. In addition to Griffin, USC has recruited four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, edge rusher Braeden Jones, and cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart.
There is no official timetable on when Caldwell will make his commitment. The four-star linebacker is focusing on visiting these schools and will make a decision sometime after. The USC Trojans will need to host an impressive visit to land Caldwell.