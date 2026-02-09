Six Performances That Left USC Trojans Fans in Awe Last Season

Every college football team has individual performances that fans remember for years to come. Which USC players provided those moments in 2025?

Because the Trojans were at a massive talent advantage against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, the focus is on games versus Power 4 opponents.

Makai Lemon vs. Iowa, Nov. 15

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Where were you when USC wide receiver Makai Lemon staked his case to win the Biletnikoff Award? Lemon’s performance against Iowa on Nov. 15 was one of those days Trojans fans will still be talking about decades from now.

As the rain fell hard throughout Southern California that weekend, USC faced Iowa in a pivotal top 25 matchup and Lemon put on a clinic. The junior receiver caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the game that will be shown on television when the commissioner reads his name at the podium in April’s NFL Draft. His route running was technical, and the Hawkeyes had no idea how to cover him. Lemon was fearless catching the ball in heavy traffic, and his performance drew rave reviews from Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, the longest tenured FBS coach, after the game.

It wasn’t a sellout crowd at the Coliseum but there was a different feel around the stadium watching the Trojans erase a two-touchdown deficit to win 26-21 in a rare rain game.

King Miller vs. Michigan, Oct. 11

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

King Miller was virtually unknown in college football through the first half of the season. That all changed on Oct. 11 against Michigan at the Coliseum.

The Trojans running back room was dealing with injuries. Eli Sanders left the game in the first quarter with a season-ending knee injury. Waymond Jordan left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury that ultimately cost him the rest of the season. And Bryan Jackson was out at the time because of a turf toe.

USC turned to their fourth string redshirt freshman walk-on and Miller turned in a performance for the ages in less than two and a half quarters. Miller carried the ball 18 times for 158 yards and a touchdown as the Trojans upset then-No. 15 Michigan 31-13. It was truly remarkable. A story of perseverance and staying ready when an opportunity presents itself.

Next to Notre Dame in 2022, where former USC quarterback Caleb Williams cemented his case for the Heisman Trophy, the Trojans win over the Wolverine ranks at the top of environments at the Coliseum in the Lincoln Riley era and Miller is a big reason why.

Eric Gentry vs. Purdue, Sept. 13

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Linebacker Eric Gentry played the best game of his career in the Trojans week 3 win over Purdue. Gentry was a game-wrecker. He registered two sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Gentry was part of a dominant front seven that limited the Boilermakers to 52 rushing yards and 1.9 yards per rush as the Trojans won their first road game outside of California.

Waymond Jordan vs. Michigan State, Sept. 27

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Darius Snow (23) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jordan had a breakout performance against Georgia Southern in week 2 but solidified himself as a rising star in a week 4 win over Michigan State.

He carried the ball 18 times for 157 yards. Jordan forced eight missed tackles and had 142 yards after contact. The former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back proved the transition to major college football was seamless.

Jordan helped lead an offensive explosion. The Trojans rushed for 289 yards and had 523 yards of offense and hung 45 on the Spartans.

Marcelles Williams vs. Nebraska, Nov. 1

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

If there was an example of player growth within is season it would be USC redshirt freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams.

After some early season struggles, Williams played his best game in a critical November matchup against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers challenged Williams down the field several times throughout the night, and the Trojans cornerback allowed just 13 receiving yards. As a unit, the Trojans allowed a season low 98 passing yards and just 4.5 pass yards per play.

Williams played an integral part in USC allowing just three points in the second half and gave the offense, which struggled mightily in the first half, time to get rolling late in the third quarter as the Trojans edge Nebraska 21-17 on the road.

Bishop Fitzgerald vs. Michigan, Oct. 11

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald was a massive addition to the Trojans secondary when they landed the former NC State transfer via the transfer portal last winter.

In his lone season at USC, Fitzgerald earned Consensus All-American honors and his performance against Michigan was his finest. Fitzgerald had two interceptions and one sack.

With the Wolverines driving late in the third quarter, the Trojans held a 14-point when Fitzgerald picked off Bryce Underwood inside the 10-yard line and ended any comeback hopes. It was a statement performance by the Trojans defense against a physical Michigan team.

