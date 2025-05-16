4-Star Texas A&M Recruit Madden Williams Schedules USC Trojans Official Visit
St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star receiver and Texas A&M Aggies commit Madden Williams has added the USC Trojans to his official visit schedule this summer. Williams, the No. 241 overall prospect and No. 39 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings will be at USC from June 6-8.
The local prospect has been committed to the Aggies since December. At the time, the Trojans were not involved in his recruitment, but since extending an offer to Williams in late March, USC has ramped up their pursuit of the four-star receiver. The Trojans are late to the mix, but the hometown lure has been intriguing to Williams.
USC holds one commitment in the 2026 cycle from Bosco in three-star cornerback Joshua Holland. They also have two players on the roster from the national powerhouse in redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobe Pepe and redshirt freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams.
Since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have been pushing to build a pipeline with the premier high schools in Southern California, in an attempt to build a fence around the state in recruiting.
Several coaches from Bosco, including head coach Jason Negro and offensive coordinator Steven Lo attended a USC spring practice on April 3. Two days later, Williams was on campus for a USC spring practice on April 5, with his childhood friend, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety and Trojans commit Madden Riordan.
USC inside receiver and tights coach Chad Savage and receivers coach Dennis Simmons made the short 20-mile drive to Bosco earlier this month.
“History repeats itself. It always does, and if you look into fine details of how programs are built and how the place is built and when success has happened, that was a key part of USC being at the top,” said Bowden. “My plan and my vision is to bring that back and to take care of this state. The state deserves it.”
The Trojans continue the pursuit of another local receiver, Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star and Georgia commit Vance Spafford. Similar to Williams, when Spafford announced his pledge to the Bulldogs in November, USC was not involved in the mix.
Spafford, the No. 75 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings has been on campus twice since USC offered him a scholarship in January. He attended the Trojans Junior Day event in February and then returned in April for a spring practice.
USC has ramped up their pursuit of the speedy wideout from Orange County this calendar year with Savage leading the charge, Spafford is also in constant contact with Simmons. The Trojans will continue to make a strong push to keep Spafford in Southern California from now until December.
USC holds commitments from three receivers in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver and Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno.