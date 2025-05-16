Georgia Bulldogs Receiver Recruit Vance Spafford Schedules USC Trojans Official Visit
Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star receiver Vance Spafford has been committed to Georgia since November, but the speedy pass-catcher has kept his options open. Spafford will have a busy itinerary this summer, which includes an official visit scheduled with the USC Trojans on June 10.
Spafford is the No. 75 overall prospect, No. 9 receiver and No. 11 player in the state of California according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The Trojans were late to the mix, having just offered Spafford in January, but with the arrival of inside receivers coach Chad Savage and general manager Chad Bowden, USC has been pushing to make up some ground on the Southern California prospect.
Spafford was on campus for the Trojans star-studded Junior Day event in February and he attended a spring practice last month. The USC staff visited numerous schools in Orange County earlier this month, including Mission Viejo to see Spafford and his teammate, three-star cornerback Jeron Jones.
The idea of remaining in Southern California to play college ball has been intriguing to Spafford, but the Trojans will have some tough competition with Miami and Washington also involved in his recruitment. Spafford will take his official visits this summer and officially lock in with a school before the fall.
Having Savage on the staff has made a big difference in the Trojans ability to recruit blue-chip pass-catchers in their backyard. Savage was the lead recruiter for Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, who committed in March and Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, who committed earlier this month.
Mosley, whose parents both were star athletes at Notre Dame, had been leaning towards the Irish early in his recruitment, but USC began gaining momentum for the Orange County product after he attended Junior Day in February.
USC also has their eyes set on another talented receiver from the Trinity League in St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star Madden Williams, the No. 241 overall prospect and No. 39 receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Williams committed to Texas A&M back in December. Similar to Spafford, USC is late to the mix, having just offered Williams in late March, but have been working to make up some ground. Williams was on campus on April 5 and was visited by Savage and receivers coach Dennis Simmons earlier this month at his school. The local prospect locked in an official visit with USC this week. He will be on campus on June 6-8.
Spafford and Williams both have relationships with USC commits, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and three-star safety Madden Riordan, having played youth football with and against each other.
In addition to Mosley and Weaver, the Trojans hole a commitment from Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno and Sierra Canyon three-star receiver Ja'Myron Baker.
Mosley’s teammate, four-star receiver and UCLA commit Jonah Smith is on the Trojans radar but has not received an offer yet. Smith attended a spring practice at USC in April and was visited at his school by the Trojans staff this month. He was also in those youth matchups with Lockhart, Riordan, Williams and Spafford.
Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman is a big priority for USC in the 2026 cycle. Savage has played a crucial role in the Trojans pursuit of the top-ranked tight end. Bowman was on campus twice this spring and will take his official visit on June 17.