Syracuse All-Conference Receiver Trebor Pena To USC Trojans? Transfer Portal Visit

Former Syracuse Orange all-conference receiver Trebor Pena is set to visit the USC Trojans this week. The redshirt senior is one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. Pena will also visit the Miami Hurricanes and UCLA Bruins. He visited the Penn State Nittany Lions over the weekend.

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44) in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Former Syracuse star wide receiver Trebor Pena is set to the USC Trojans this week. Pena is coming off a visit with Penn State over the weekend. He also plans to visit Miami and UCLA this week. 

The redshirt senior has a ton of experience, having appeared in 41 career games. Pena had a breakout campaign this past season for the Orange. The New Jersey native lead the ACC with 84 receptions for 941 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns, which earned him second-team All-ACC honors. 

USC lost four of its top six pass catchers from a year ago but retained its top two receivers in juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The Trojans have featured a heavy rotation in Lincoln Riley’s offense, so a big question this spring is who would step up outside of Lane and Lemon. 

USC landed former Boise State transfer Prince Strachan in the winter transfer portal window. Riley has been impressed how easy the junior receiver has transitioned into the offense. 

“Prince has had a good spring,” Riley said. “He’s just getting better. You can tell every day there’s a little more confidence in what we’re doing. Not necessarily just learning the plays but the techniques and how we’re coaching the position. He’s starting to really put it together and really shine, so proud of his progress.”

The Trojans have a good crop of young receivers in four-star early enrollee Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle.

“Corey Simms has done some really good things as a true freshman. DJ (Xavier) Jordan’s doing some really good things, he’s had his most consistent set up practices and he’s a really athletic kid," said Riley.

Simms and Jordan figure to be part of the Trojans rotation in the fall, but the two have a combined zero snaps at the collegiate level. Senior Jay Fair is the only other receiver in the room that has playing experience at the division one level. The former Auburn transfer appeared in eight games in 2024 and is competing for one of the starting slot positions. 

Four-stars Tanook Hines and Romero Ison will arrive in the summer. 

Pena would be a massive addition for the Trojans having played in Syracuse’s pass heavy offense. He is a savvy receiver with inside/outside versatility. The New Jersey native also has experience as a kick returner. 

Pena’s departure from Syracuse flew a little under the radar because of the drama surrounding former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has since committed to UCLA. 

Pena was reportedly seeking a larger NIL deal  from the Orange that would pay him $2 million dollars. Something Syracuse coach Fran Brown was adamant he wouldn’t do. 

"We paid him enough. He was going to get paid more. There were some numbers that were asked to me that I didn't feel I would be able to do and move on," Brown said. "I treated him right, did everything that was needed, and I just said, 'Yo, you got to go.'"

