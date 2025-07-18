What 4-Star Commit Talanoa Ili Said About Joining USC Trojans

All Trojans

Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili committed to the USC Trojans in June, giving the Trojans a key building block for their 2026 recruiting class. The Orange Lutheran standout is one of USC’s top defensive pledges and a player the staff views as a future centerpiece in the Big Ten. For Lincoln Riley, this is another step in rebranding the defensive unit and turning them into a difference maker.

Nathan Fusco

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
In a recent interview with 247sports, Ili explained why USC stood out early in his process and what he sees as his long-term role in the program.

“For me, it was the feeling I got once I stepped foot on campus and the love and all the support I got from the coaching staff was what really led to me making that decision,” Ili said.

The former Orange Lutheran player transferred to Kahuku High School in Hawaii to finish his prep career closer to home and family. That connection to culture and community was a factor in his recruitment, alongside USC’s strong tradition of producing linebackers.

“I wanted to play with my family, get back to my roots and learn more about my culture and then also bring eyes to this island,” Ili explained.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it came to choosing USC over other major programs, Ili pointed to the personal connections and vision the coaching staff laid out for him.

“I would say coach Dogg and then coach (Shaun) Nua and then later came coach Chad (Savage) and then the rest of the whole staff,” he said.

A major factor in Talanoa Ili’s decision was the opportunity to play in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s system. Ili praised Lynn’s approach, noting how well it fits his skill set and style of play.

“Yes, sir. That’s a big reason why I made that decision, because I can see myself in this defense, and his defense does a lot of good things with the linebackers, so I’m excited for that,” Ili said.

Talanoa Ili's Fit with USC Trojans

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Talanoa Ili’s versatility and experience make him a valuable asset for USC’s defensive plans. With three years as a starter under his belt, Ili can line up at multiple linebacker spots, giving defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn flexibility in scheme and personnel. His ability to defend the run, rush the passer, and drop into coverage aligns well with the aggressive, fast-paced defense the Trojans are building. While it may be only a high school experience, he's playing at a high level in California and now will play in the competitive Hawaiian football league.

Ili’s arrival also complements other key defensive commitments in the 2026 class. USC has secured top talent from other key defensive line prospects like Simote Katoanga and Tomuhini Topui.

Both bring a powerful combination of size and athleticism that will bolster USC’s defensive line rotation. Their presence alongside Ili gives USC a solid foundation on defense as coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn look to build a tough, adaptable unit capable of competing at the highest level in the Big Ten.

