Texas A&M Aggies Leading USC Trojans For Receiver Recruit Ethan "Boobie" Feaster?
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are in the running for four-star class of 2026 wide receiver “Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. Feaster is set to make his commitment own July 4. The four finalists are the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
LSU had been considered the favorite to land Feaster, although it has been a neck-and-neck race. However, On3’s Steve Wiltfong now says that Texas A&M has become the front runner after three spring visits.
Boobie Feaster’s Commitment Date Approaching
On his Instagram account on May 4, Boobie Feaster announced that his commitment date would be on July 4. In this post, Feaster also detailed which schools he would be taking official visits to and what dates they would be.
Featser set an official visit for the Alabama Crimson Tide from May 30 through June 1, USC Trojans from June 5 through June 8, Texas A&M Aggies from June 13 through June 15, and LSU Tigers from June 20 through June 22.
USC hosted Feaster last weekend. On his X account, he posted a picture of him sitting at a USC locker in uniform holding a Heisman trophy with the caption “Soon.”
Feaster spoke to On3’s Steve Wiltfong in January this year about USC and Lincoln Riley.
“To me I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U,” Feaster said. “Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school.”
USC currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to On3 and 247Sports. Adding Feaster to this class would separate them even further from the rest of the pack.
Feaster On Texas A&M and LSU
Feaster also spoke to Steve Wiltfong in January about the other top schools he was considering. This is what Feaster said about Texas A&M.
“I love their culture. Their strong on that 12th man. When you get in that stadium you see LSU had a problem when they played them,” Feaster said. “(Coach Mike Elko) you see what he did at Duke, Now he’s had a year in the SEC. I feel like they got a chance to make it to the playoffs for sure.”
Feaster also touched on his thoughts about LSU. He was especially impressed about the elite wide receivers the Tigers have in the NFL right now.
“The longevity of receivers they produced from years ago to now. When you got Malik Nabors and Bryan Thomas, but then you still got OBJ in the league,” Feaster said. “Coach (Cortez) Yankton, he’s a coach you really want to be around. He’s a coach that’s going to keep it 100 with you at all times and when you need guidance, he’s going to be there for you.”