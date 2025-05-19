USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Snubbed? Best Coaches Ranked
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth year as coach in Los Angeles. ESPN released their list of top 10 college football coaches for the 2025 season, Riley is not one of them.
Lincoln Riley Left Out of Top 10 Coach Rankings
ESPN released their rankings for top 10 college football coaches for 2025 over the weekend.
No. 1: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2: Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3: Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers
No. 4: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns
No. 6: Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Kalen DeBoer, Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8: James Franklin, Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 9: Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes
No. 10: Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones
Something that stands out about the top 10 and the top six in particular is all of them had their team in the College Football Playoff a season ago.
Other coaches that received the most votes but just missed out were LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, and Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti.
Lincoln Riley did not receive a single vote and is out of the top 23 according to this list.
The Lincoln Riley Era At USC
Lincoln Riley has had an up and down tenure since taking over as coach of the USC Trojans prior to the 2022 season. Riley took the USC job after a successful run as Oklahoma Sooners coach from 2017 through 2021. He is now among one of the highest paid coaches in the entire country.
Riley took over a USC program in desperate need for a spark, as they were coming off of a 4-8 season in 2021. Riley and transfer quarterback for Oklahoma, Caleb Williams, immediately turned things around in year one. USC was in the College Football Playoff race up until conference championship weekend and the finished with a record of 11-3. Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy.
From there, people expected Riley and the Trojans to take another step forward in 2023. Williams was returning for one more season and it was thought that USC’s defense could make slight improvements from the year prior. That was not the case. The defense got much worse. Even Williams and his heroics couldn’t bail them out. USC finished the season with a record of 8-5.
USC took yet another step back in 2024, finishing with a record of 7-6. Except this year, the defense wasn’t just to blame. The Trojans defense was drastically improved from the previous few seasons under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. USC’s biggest issue was closing games they were leading in the fourth quarter.
It’s a big year for Riley in 2025, and he will look to get the Trojans back to their winning ways of the past.