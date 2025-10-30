Three Reasons Why Matt Rhule's Extension at Nebraska Impacts USC
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule signed to a two-year extension with the Cornhuskers, meaning he is now signed as Nebraska's coach until the 2032 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news on Thursday, and Thamel reported that Rhule's buyout is now $15 million which "effectively eliminates him from any jobs in this coaching cycle."
Rhule was widely considered an early candidate for the Penn State job after Nittany Lions coach James Franklin was fired, partially because of Rhule's connections to Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft. Rhule and Kraft worked together at Temple, and many suspected that a reunion was on the table.
How does the news of Rhule's extension impact the USC Trojans' upcoming matchup against Nebraska, and will it affect USC's Lincoln Riley and the coaching carousel at all?
USC vs. Nebraska on Saturday
Any distractions of Rhule potentially leaving are gone for Nebraska's program as the Cornhuskers are set to host the No. 23 USC Trojans on Saturday. Nebraska lost to Minnesota 24-6 in their last matchup despite being favored over the Golden Gophers, but the certainty of Rhule staying in Nebraska could give the Cornhuskers a boost to finish out the season.
Both USC and Nebraska have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff, but neither team can afford a loss. The Trojans are are currently favored by six points, according to DraftKings, despite USC's 1-2 record on the road.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's future might have been in question should Rhule have left Nebraska, the recent extension should also keep Raiola in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers quarterback is only a true sophomore, meaning he won't be eligible for the NFL Draft until after the 2026 season.
Will the Coaching Carousel Hit USC?
The coaching cycle of college football is already in full swing with Florida firing Billy Napier, LSU firing Brian Kelly, Penn State firing James Franklin, and many more.
Trojans fans most likely don't have to worry about USC coach Lincoln Riley leaving the Trojans for a myriad of reasons, including his incoming recruiting class, but Riley's decision to leave Oklahoma for USC was a rather surprising one in the moment. With Rhule off the board would a team like LSU or Florida take a swing at Riley?
Regardless, other programs could be interested in some of Riley's assistant coaches. Teams like UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas will also be looking for new coaching staffs. USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn could be a candidate for a promotion, while a number of position coaches like offensive line coach Zach Hanson could be targeted by other programs.
Extension Talks for Riley?
When Riley was hired by the Trojans in 2022, he signed a 10-year contract with USC. With Riley's contract currently set to expire in 2032, the same year as Rhule's, will there be any talks of an extension anytime soon?
The Trojans have had a few disappointing seasons in Riley's tenure, but the future is bright in Southern California. Aside from being ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll and staying alive in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races, the Trojans boast the top recruiting class in 2026.
