Three Reasons Targeting a Transfer Portal Quarterback Makes Sense for USC Trojans

The USC Trojans might be in the market for a transfer portal quarterback. Despite having Jayden Maiava returning and four-star Jonas Williams coming into the position room, the Trojans may still need to find another quarterback to bring in if Husan Longstreet ultimately ends up in the transfer portal.

Here are three reasons why picking up a transfer portal quarterback makes sense for the Trojans.

Veteran Experience

Apr 17, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Mo Hasan (10) carries the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last offseason, USC coach Lincoln Riley brought in Sam Huard to help fill in the quarterback room. Huard spent his final season of eligibility with the Trojans this past year after time at Washington, Cal Poly, and Utah.

Huard was never in consideration to start with Longstreet and Maiava ahead of him on the depth chart, but he did offer valuable experience as a veteran presence in the Trojans' quarterback room.

That wasn't the only time Riley has brought in a veteran to help shore up a relatively young quarterback room. During his first season at USC, Riley recruited Mo Hasan to be the Trojans No. 3 quarterback behind Miller Moss and Caleb Williams.

Between Maiava and Williams, the former is the only one with any experience at all. If Riley and the Trojans are trying to build for the future, adding an experienced veteran into the position room can only help Williams' development.

Depth Chart

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Longstreet does end up in the portal, it gives USC only two scholarship quarterbacks with Williams and Maiava. If they pick up another Huard-like quarterback with only a season of eligibility remaining it would be an excellent way of filling out the depth chart heading into the spring.

Williams is a talented freshman and it remains to be seen if he become a trustworthy backup. With only one transfer window, the Trojans won't be able to go throughout spring practices to determine if Williams can be QB2. That means if they want to bring in someone, they must do it now.

Building For The Future

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Maiava is the unquestioned starter for the 2026 season, but after next year, the Trojans will be searching for their next starter. If the Trojans decide against bringing in a short-term rental, they could decide to bring in another young quarterback to fill in the position room.

After missing out on 2027 four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, the Trojans don't have any current targets at the position for the recruiting cycle. If they decide to bypass a quarterback in the cycle, they could look to target a young quarterback during this portal window.

Similar to Dante Moore and Oregon, when Moore backed up Dillon Gabriel in 2024, the Trojans could do something similar as they try to build for life after Maiava at the quarterback position.

