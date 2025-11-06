USC Trojans Recruits On Full Display For Star-Studded California Playoffs
The USC Trojans made it a priority in the 2026 recruiting cycle to keep Southern California prospects in Southern California.
They were successful, which has meant several recruits have squared off against each other during their senior season and that will continue next weekend as round one of CIF-SS Division 1 Playoffs kicks off.
Joshua Holland Leads Top-Ranked St. John Bosco
St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland has been committed to USC since July 2024.
Bosco still earned the top seed despite last Friday's 36-31 loss to Mater Dei. This week they will have a rematch with eighth seed and Trinity League foe Orange Lutheran.
Holland is a long, rangy defensive back with his 6’2” frame. He’s a superb athlete with a receiver background. Holland definitely has the skillset to play on the offensive side of the ball at the next level, but will head to Southern Cal as a defensive back.
Abundance of USC commits
Fourth seed Sierra Canyon will face fifth seed Santa Margarita in a game that will feature six USC commits.
Sierra Canyon has the first three commits of the Trojans 2026 class in four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, three-star safety Madden Riordan and three-star receiver Ja’Myron ‘Tron’ Baker. All three have been committed to USC since the fall of their sophomore years.
Lockhart and Baker both transferred to Sierra Canyon ahead of their senior year and helped guide the Trailblazers to a perfect 10-0 regular season.
Similar to Holland, Lockhart is another long, athletic cornerback at 6’2”. Riordan is a ball hawk at the safety position with 14 interceptions over the past two seasons and the unquestioned leader of the defense. Baker is an explosive pass-catcher that has made plays on both sides of the ball.
On the other side, former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer is in his first season as the head coach of his alma mater. He also has three players committed to the Trojans.
Four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, a top 100 recruit, was the first player from Santa Margarita in the cycle to commit to USC when he did so back in February. Katoanga followed Lockhart and Riordan as active recruiters for the 2026 class.
Four-star receiver Trent Mosley followed the next month. Mosley is a dynamic athlete with a similar skillset to current USC receivers Makai Lemon and Tanook Hines. Santa Margarita will find different ways to get the ball in Mosley’s hands, including using him as a wildcat quarterback.
Three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder is one of latest additions to the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Crowder picked up an offer from USC in October and was in attendance for the Michigan game on Oct. 11. He would flip his commitment from Cal to USC five days later.
Mater Dei Pipeline
Three seed Mater Dei will face sixth seed Mission Viejo and Ohio State quarterback commit Luke Fahey, who will see two of his future receivers on the other side in five-star Chris Henry Jr. and four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
The Trojans have two commits from Mater Dei that will try and make life difficult on Fahey in four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star linebacker Shaun Scott. Topui is an absolute force in the interior of the defense and Scott can wreak havoc coming off the edge.
On the offensive side, five-star tight end Mark Bowman is part of an impressive group of pass-catchers for the Monarchs. Bowman, the top-ranked tight end, is one of crown jewels of USC’s recruiting class.
A win for Mater Dei would most likely set up an opportunity for them to avenge one of its two losses in second seed Corona Centennial in a couple of weeks.