USC’s Lincoln Riley Addresses D’Anton Lynn’s Potential Head Coaching Opportunity
The USC Trojans defense has been drastically improved since the hiring of defense coordinator D'Anton Lynn in December of 2023. Lynn took over a Trojans defense that was one of the worst in the country and in less than two years, has the defense looking like one of the biggest strengths of the team.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been impressed with how Lynn has performed so far and sees a head coaching opportunity in his future if Lynn wants it.
Riley on Lynn Being Head Coach: "He Would Be A Really Good One"
Lincoln Riley added D’Anton Lynn from the UCLA Bruins as his defensive coordinator at the end of the 2023 season. USC’s defense that season without Lynn gave up an average on 34 points per game. In 2024, Lynn immediately improved that. USC allowed 24 points per game in his first season as defensive coordinator. So far in 2025, USC has allowed 16.7 points per game.
The UCLA Bruins this past week fired coach DeShaun Foster, prompting rumors about Lynn possibly be in the running for that job. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke glowingly about Lynn to reporters in lead up to the Trojans next game against the Michigan State Spartans.
“I think he’s doing a really nice job…I think he’s getting more comfortable with all things college football,” Riley said. “Not just the game, but some of the things that go on outside of the game; building rosters, dealing with players, and all that. It’s a little bit different than the NFL and I think he’s adjusting nicely and obviously has made a tremendous impact in our program.”
Before he was the UCLA and USC defensive coordinator, Lynn was the safeties coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Riley was asked if he thinks Lynn could eventually become a head coach. He wants as many players and coaches on his team to get those types of opportunities to further their careers.
“I think he (Lynn) certainly has the capability to (be a head coach). I want our guys to be able to get those opportunities. We have success, then people are going to get opportunities,” Riley said. “Whether it’s our players having a chance to move on and play in the NFL or it’s our staff members having an opportunity that jumps up and could help further their career."
Riley says that if Lynn has a desire to be a head coach, he would thrive in that role.
"If D’Anton wants to be a head coach, he would be a really good one,” Riley said.
MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game
USC Off To Hot Start in 2025
USC is 3-0 so far this season after wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue. The Trojans next have their Big Ten home opener against the undefeated Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 20 at 8 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.