USC’s Lincoln Riley Addresses D’Anton Lynn’s Potential Head Coaching Opportunity

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has drastically improved the Trojans defense since taking over after the 2023 season. Coach Lincoln Riley has been impressed with Lynn and sees a head coaching opportunity in Lynn's future if he pursues it.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans defense has been drastically improved since the hiring of defense coordinator D'Anton Lynn in December of 2023. Lynn took over a Trojans defense that was one of the worst in the country and in less than two years, has the defense looking like one of the biggest strengths of the team.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been impressed with how Lynn has performed so far and sees a head coaching opportunity in his future if Lynn wants it.  

Riley on Lynn Being Head Coach: "He Would Be A Really Good One"

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley added D’Anton Lynn from the UCLA Bruins as his defensive coordinator at the end of the 2023 season. USC’s defense that season without Lynn gave up an average on 34 points per game. In 2024, Lynn immediately improved that. USC allowed 24 points per game in his first season as defensive coordinator. So far in 2025, USC has allowed 16.7 points per game.

The UCLA Bruins this past week fired coach DeShaun Foster, prompting rumors about Lynn possibly be in the running for that job. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke glowingly about Lynn to reporters in lead up to the Trojans next game against the Michigan State Spartans

“I think he’s doing a really nice job…I think he’s getting more comfortable with all things college football,” Riley said. “Not just the game, but some of the things that go on outside of the game; building rosters, dealing with players, and all that. It’s a little bit different than the NFL and I think he’s adjusting nicely and obviously has made a tremendous impact in our program.”

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Before he was the UCLA and USC defensive coordinator, Lynn was the safeties coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Riley was asked if he thinks Lynn could eventually become a head coach. He wants as many players and coaches on his team to get those types of opportunities to further their careers.

“I think he (Lynn) certainly has the capability to (be a head coach). I want our guys to be able to get those opportunities. We have success, then people are going to get opportunities,” Riley said. “Whether it’s our players having a chance to move on and play in the NFL or it’s our staff members having an opportunity that jumps up and could help further their career." 

Riley says that if Lynn has a desire to be a head coach, he would thrive in that role. 

"If D’Anton wants to be a head coach, he would be a really good one,” Riley said. 

USC Off To Hot Start in 2025

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) deflects off of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Tahj Ra-El (21) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC is 3-0 so far this season after wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue. The Trojans next have their Big Ten home opener against the undefeated Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 20 at 8 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

