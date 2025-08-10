Top 3 Replacement Options For USC Trojans' Prophet Brown Following Knee Injury
The USC Trojans lost their projected starting nickel in Prophet Brown to a non-contact knee injury that is expected to sideline him for the beginning of the season. It's a loss for the Trojans as Brown, a redshirt senior, was one of the longest-tenured members of the secondary.
Brown's injury will force USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to dig deep into the depth chart. Here are three options that Lynn and the Trojans can turn to with the season-opener vs. Missouri State on Aug. 30.
1. True freshman Alex Graham
A true freshman who was expected to see time regardless of Brown's presence, Graham will more than likely get a shot at taking over at nickel. The Trojans were able to flip Graham away from Colorado just days before signing day in 2024 and now he could be in-line to start the season opener.
There aren't many, if any true freshman on the Trojans' roster that has a chance of seeing significant snaps like Graham. If given an opportunity, the true freshman could earn his spot for years to come in USC's secondary.
2. Redshirt senior DJ Harvey
The No. 21 cornerback and No. 181 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Harvey signed to USC this offseason and instantly became one of the best defensive backs in the unit. The redshirt senior is one of the most experienced players in the secondary and has shown the ability to play multiple positions like nickel.
Standing at 5-10, 190, Harvey has the perfect size to play nickel and would be a serviceable replacement for Brown. He registered 58 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks last season at San Jose State and should be used as versatile piece for Lynn in the Trojans' secondary.
3. Redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson
Nicholson has the best size out of the Trojans' defensive back room to make the move to nickel. He is big for a defensive back, standing at 6-3, 200. Nicholson transferred to USC after spending two seasons at Mississippi State.
He put up 27 tackles and five pass deflections last season. USC will need an experienced player to be able to play in the nickel and Nicholson could make the transition considering the backlog of boundary corners the Trojans have.
USC Trojans' Versatility
In addition to these three options, expect to see safety Kamari Ramsey get snaps in the nickel, considering he is the most versatile defensive back in the Trojans' position group. He had 60 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles last season, lining up all over the field. He is one of top defensive backs in the country and will be a vital part of the Trojans' quest for a Big Ten title.