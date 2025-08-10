All Trojans

Top 3 Replacement Options For USC Trojans' Prophet Brown Following Knee Injury

After losing projected nickel starter Prophet Brown to a non-contact injury, the USC Trojans must quickly look to replace Brown with the season opener just weeks away. Here are three options that could start for USC at nickel in vs. Missouri State.

Gabriel Duarte

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans lost their projected starting nickel in Prophet Brown to a non-contact knee injury that is expected to sideline him for the beginning of the season. It's a loss for the Trojans as Brown, a redshirt senior, was one of the longest-tenured members of the secondary.

Brown's injury will force USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to dig deep into the depth chart. Here are three options that Lynn and the Trojans can turn to with the season-opener vs. Missouri State on Aug. 30.

1. True freshman Alex Graham

USC Trojans Alex Graham Recruiting Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn DJ Harvey Prophet Brown Doug Belk Trovon Reed NIL
Detroit Cass Tech WR Alex Graham (7) runs for a touchdown against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A true freshman who was expected to see time regardless of Brown's presence, Graham will more than likely get a shot at taking over at nickel. The Trojans were able to flip Graham away from Colorado just days before signing day in 2024 and now he could be in-line to start the season opener.

There aren't many, if any true freshman on the Trojans' roster that has a chance of seeing significant snaps like Graham. If given an opportunity, the true freshman could earn his spot for years to come in USC's secondary.

2. Redshirt senior DJ Harvey

USC Trojans Alex Graham Recruiting Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn DJ Harvey Prophet Brown Doug Belk Trovon Reed NIL
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive back DJ Harvey (2) celebrates a stop against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The No. 21 cornerback and No. 181 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Harvey signed to USC this offseason and instantly became one of the best defensive backs in the unit. The redshirt senior is one of the most experienced players in the secondary and has shown the ability to play multiple positions like nickel.

Standing at 5-10, 190, Harvey has the perfect size to play nickel and would be a serviceable replacement for Brown. He registered 58 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks last season at San Jose State and should be used as versatile piece for Lynn in the Trojans' secondary.

MORE: USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum Under Lincoln Riley Slowing Down?

MORE: Sam Darnold Out For Preseason Opener, Not Facing Former USC Trojans Star Coach

MORE: Pressure Mounts For 11 College Football Programs Under Scrutiny In 2025

MORE: Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State, USC Trojans' Odds Change

3. Redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson

USC Trojans Alex Graham Recruiting Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn DJ Harvey Prophet Brown Doug Belk Trovon Reed NIL
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Nicholson has the best size out of the Trojans' defensive back room to make the move to nickel. He is big for a defensive back, standing at 6-3, 200. Nicholson transferred to USC after spending two seasons at Mississippi State.

He put up 27 tackles and five pass deflections last season. USC will need an experienced player to be able to play in the nickel and Nicholson could make the transition considering the backlog of boundary corners the Trojans have.

USC Trojans' Versatility

USC Trojans Alex Graham Recruiting Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn DJ Harvey Prophet Brown Doug Belk Trovon Reed NIL
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In addition to these three options, expect to see safety Kamari Ramsey get snaps in the nickel, considering he is the most versatile defensive back in the Trojans' position group. He had 60 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles last season, lining up all over the field. He is one of top defensive backs in the country and will be a vital part of the Trojans' quest for a Big Ten title.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football