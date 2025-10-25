Tracking Which USC Trojans Freshmen Have Burned Redshirts
The USC Trojans are seven games into the 2025 season, so which players have already surpassed the four-game limit, and which players are close to burning their redshirt?
Husan Longstreet Update
Five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet was one of the prized recruits of the Trojans 2025 recruits.
The Corona Centennial (Calif.) product has been the backup quarterback in his first season on campus, behind redshirt junior Jayden Maiava.
Longstreet saw extended playing time in Southern Cal’s blowout wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern to open the season and was able to get himself acclimated to the college game.
He did not appear in either of the next two games, before USC coach Lincoln Riley decided to play him for a couple of snaps in week 5 against Illinois and then one against Notre Dame in week 8, which has the freshman signal-caller at four games now.
Riley has a specific red zone package for Longstreet to utilize his athleticism. And with five games remaining in the regular season, it doesn’t feel like the Trojans have any indication of redshirting Longstreet if they believe he can help contribute now.
Depth in Running Back Room
The original plan was to redshirt Harry Dalton but that could change down the stretch because of injuries to the running back room.
Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders both went down in the first half of the Trojans week 7 win over Michigan. Jordan is currently on a scooter and Sanders will miss the rest of the season.
Redshirt freshman King Miller has taken over as the starter, with sophomore running back Bryan Jackson as the No. 2 and Dalton as the No. 3 moving forward.
Dalton saw action in week 2 against Georgia Southern and then an injury kept him out until last week. The Virginia native played two offensive snaps against Notre Dame, putting him at two games.
USC could have Dalton play in a couple of games and still redshirt him. But, if Dalton is needed, then they might not have a choice.
Young Receivers Making Impact
It didn’t take receiver Tanook Hines very long to make an impression when he arrived on campus this summer. The four-star recruit battled a crowded receiver room in fall camp and earned the team’s No. 3 position behind Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Hines has appeared in all seven games, which included him starting the last four games. His best performance came last week against Notre Dame when he caught a career-high five passes for 67 yards.
Corey Simms has appeared in a couple games on the offensive side but has been a key contributor on special teams, appearing in all seven games.
Simms is following the same path as Jackson last season. Jackson played very little on the offensive side of the ball, before he was thrusted into the lineup the final two games of 2024. However, he did appear in all 13 games on special teams.
Defensive Line Depth
Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard drew rave reviews as early enrollees in the spring and became key members of the defensive line rotation.
Stewart has flashed why he was coveted recruit coming out of Edna Karr (La.) in New Orleans. He’s made himself a constant visitor in opposing backfields, registering six tackles for loss through six games.
Boucard went down with a lower body injury in the second quarter against Michigan in week 7 and has had a brace on his leg since.
He already burned his redshirt after appearing in every game to that point, but USC does expect to Boucard back in the coming weeks. The Montreal native has registered two tackles for loss and one sack this season.
Finding a Role on Special Teams
Matai Tagoa’i saw action at linebacker late in the Trojans first two games. The San Clemente (Calif.) product battled an injury early in the season but since the first bye week, Tagoa’i has found a role on special teams.
Tagoa’i is at four games after appearing in the last two contests. Expect Tagoa’i to burn his redshirt when USC travels to Nebraska on Nov. 1.
Defensive Backs
Alex Graham was expected to start at the nickel position but suffered an injury just before the season opener that cost him the first month and a half of the season.
Graham made his debut in week 7 against Michigan and played eight defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn showed he is willing to play Graham, but whether USC still tries to get him reps, while holding onto his redshirt will be something to monitor.
Dee Reddick officially burned his redshirt when he suited up against Michigan, putting him at five games after he missed the first game of the season.
Other than playing 29 snaps at nickel in the Trojans' week 5 loss to Illinois, Reddick has primarily been a special teams player this season.