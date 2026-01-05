No. 1 Transfer Receiver Cam Coleman Lines Up Three Visits Including USC

Auburn Tigers sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman is the most coveted player in the NCAA transfer portal and the USC Trojans are firmly in the middle of the race. As the portal officially opened Friday and runs through Jan. 16, Power Four programs have wasted little time circling the No. 1 overall entry. Among them, the Trojans have positioned themselves to make a late, compelling push for the former Auburn wide receiver.

Coleman, a 6-foot-3, 201-pound target with two years of eligibility remaining, enters the portal as the consensus top player across recruiting services. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, USC, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the three programs jockeying most aggressively, with the Trojans set to host Coleman last on January 8, often a meaningful advantage in portal battles.

Why Cam Coleman Sits Atop the Portal Board

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his first down against Vanderbilt during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman arrived at Auburn as one of the highest-rated recruits in program history. A Five-Star Plus+ prospect in the 2024 class, he ranked No. 4 overall and No. 2 among wide receivers in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He largely lived up to that billing despite inconsistent quarterback play and program instability.

As a freshman in 2024, Coleman appeared in 10 games, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, production that earned him SEC All-Freshman Team honors. He followed that with an even steadier 2025 campaign, leading Auburn with 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns. Across two seasons, Coleman totaled 84 catches, 1,215 yards, and 12 scores.

His decision to transfer came shortly after Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was dismissed following a loss to Kentucky, signaling a desire for stability and a system better suited to maximize his skill set.

Why USC Makes Sense

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

For USC, the timing is obvious and critical. The Trojans lost both starting wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, to the 2026 NFL Draft, creating immediate opportunity within USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. While Tanook Hines is expected to take on an expanded role, USC lacks an experienced, proven outside receiver with Coleman’s size and production profile. It also helps to be following in the footsteps of a reigning Biletnikoff award winner who is projected to be a top-20 pick.

Quarterback continuity also matters. Unlike Auburn, USC projects stability under center with Jayden Maiava set to return, removing one of the primary limitations Coleman faced over the past two seasons.

Riley’s track record developing NFL receivers, most notably Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Kanas City Chiefs' Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison, another powerful selling point for portal wideouts with pro aspirations. Adding a veteran receiver with SEC production would also help stabilize a roster that has leaned heavily on younger skill players in recent seasons.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans



MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Competition: Texas A&M and Texas Tech

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) warms up before Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M hosted Coleman on Jan. 4, rekindling a long-standing relationship. The Aggies once held his commitment for four months during the 2024 recruiting cycle before he flipped to Auburn on Early Signing Day. Their pitch centers on continuity, familiarity, and a program coming off an 11-0 start and a College Football Playoff appearance. With the departure of KC Conception and Mario Craver, sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed will be in need of a new No.1 pass catcher to make his return the Aggies worth it.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, represents the portal juggernaut. The Red Raiders were the biggest spenders in last year’s transfer cycle, a strategy that paid dividends with a 12-2 season, Big 12 Championship run, and first-round CFP bye. Coleman visits Lubbock on Jan. 6, sandwiched between A&M and USC.

Texas Tech put a lot of emphasis on the defensive side of the ball last cycle 12 of their 21 transfers coming on that side of the ball. This time around, they have already landed the top quarterback in the portal in former Cincinnati Bearcats' Brendan Sorsbey. If they could pair the top transfer quarterback with the top transfer wide receiver, the Red Raiders would surely be projected as a potential College Football Playoff lock next season.

USC’s “Quality Over Quantity” Portal Strategy

USC may not be chasing volume, but the impact has been real. The Trojans already landed the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, along with Washington linebacker Deven Bryant, a top-15 portal linebacker per 247Sports. Those additions have drawn praise for first-year general manager Chad Bowden in his first full portal cycle.

Landing Coleman would elevate that strategy to another level. USC believes it’s knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff. Adding the nation’s top portal receiver at a clear position of need could be the move that pushes the Trojans through it.