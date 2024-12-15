Tulsa Transfer Receiver Joseph Williams Impressed by USC Trojans on Official Visit
Former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams was in town this weekend for an official visit with the USC Trojans as part of a very busy week and a half for him. Williams is a coveted player in the transfer portal by numerous Power 4 schools after a tremendous freshman campaign.
The former three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle reeled in 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 and became the first Tulsa player to be named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. He became a bigger part of the offense as the season progressed and exploded over the final month of the season when he caught 21 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns in a four-game span.
Williams will visit Mississippi State on Dec. 15, Utah on Dec. 16-17, Washington on Dec. 18-19 and finish at Colorado next weekend from Dec. 20-22. The Texas native will hear pitches from all four programs, but the Trojans certainly left an impression on Williams.
“I loved every second of the visit,” Williams told Scott Schrader of On3. “Great program, the history of the program, just a prestigious institution and would be an honor to play for the program. I need to take the rest of my visits first before I decide though, but it was a great start of visits!”
Williams would fill a void left in the receiver room left by sophomore Duce Robinson and redshirt junior Kyron Hudson. Robinson ranked first on the Trojans roster in yards per catch (17.2) and second in receiving touchdowns (5). Hudson ranked third on the team in receptions (38), receiving yards (462) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (3). Redshirt senior Kyle Ford is out of eligibility, so the Trojans will lose three of top six receivers.
At 6-2, 195 pounds, Williams has the speed to be a big play threat and the size to make tough contested catches. The transfer portal officially closes on Dec. 28.
“Man the Coliseum was amazing, I could see myself playing there,” Williams told On3. “But I need to weigh all my options before I decide.”
USC signed three receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Christian Brothers college (MO) four-star Corey Simms, Milford Mill Academy (MD) four-star Romero Ison and Dekaney (TX) four-star Tanook Hines.
Williams was part of the first recruiting weekend for the Trojans since the portal opened. USC landed a commitment from former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey on Saturday. Former UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson committed to the Trojans on Thursday but is expected to flip his decision and transfer to SMU instead, according to 247Sports.
