Twitter Reacts To Isaiah Pola-Mao's Return To The Trojans

The redshirt junior announced his return to USC's football program on Friday.

Yesterday veteran USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao announced his return for the 2021 season. The Arizona native tweeted this hype video citing "time to get back to work" to announce the news.

With the loss of star safety Talanoa Hufanga to the 2021 NFL Draft, Pola-Mao's return is a huge gain for the Trojans defense next year. In 2020, the speedy secondary had 40 total tackles, 2.5 TFL and one interception.

To add, he was the only player from the defensive side of the ball to be named a team captain this year. Clay Helton praised his "leadership" qualities and "excellence" frequently through out the season.

Several coaches on USC's staff took to twitter to express their excitement over the speedy safety's news. Here are some twitter reactions to Isaiah Pola-Mao's return for the 2021 college football season.

USC Football "Captains Back"

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "LETSSS GOOOO!!!"

USC Offensive Quality Control Analyst Lenny Vandermade "Let’s Get It 2-1 @Isaiah_Pola_Mao #FightOn"

USC Safeties Coach Craig Naviar

USC Cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams "The #Captain is #RunitBack21 #FightOn"

