Two USC Football Players Draft Stock Skyrockets Following Colorado Win

The USC Trojans left Boulder, Colorado with a 37-14 win on Saturday. However, the most memorable moments were the stellar performances of defensive end Drake Jackson and wide receiver Drake London.

Jackson finished the day with four tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery, and demonstrated his dynamic playmaking abilities. The junior, declared that this season will be his final year at USC, and has already started skyrocketing first round NFL Draft rankings.

Last week NFL Draft Bible had Jackson ranked at No. 15 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. This week he jumped to No. 4, which would send him to the Detroit Lions.

"This may be considered a reach, as Jackson has not put it all together as a collegiate player. He does possess the traits required to offer the type of consistent pass rush that a gritty Lions team is missing at the moment."

Another player that jumped the draft boards was USC wide receiver Drake London. London's junior season has gotten off to an incredible start. He currently leads the Pac-12 conference in receiving yards per game with 134, and the Trojans passing unit with 670 yards and four touchdowns.

London was not ranked in the NFL Draft Bibles previous mock draft, but now finds himself at No. 21 which would send him to the Green Bay Packers.

"The future of Davante Adams in Green Bay is uncertain, and the Packers are thin at receiver behind him. Drake London offers the size and athleticism required to be an X receiver."

London had an incredible game against Colorado, accumulating nine receptions for 130 yards with one touchdown. He secured a one-handed grab in the end zone, which went viral and displayed his extreme athleticism.

