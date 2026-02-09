Former USC Trojans Steal the Spotlight in Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, capturing their second championship in franchise history with a dominating defensive performance and avenging heartbreak from 2015.

While Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III took home the Super Bowl MVP for the Seahawks, four former Trojans appeared in the Super Bowl with Seattle, including quarterback Sam Darnold, defensive end Leonard Williams, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With all four players winning their first Super Bowl title, here’s a look at how the former Trojans performed for the Seahawks in the win.

Former USC Trojans Stars Show Out In Super Bowl LX

In what was a defensive game that didn’t see a touchdown until 13:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, both of the Seahawks touchdowns featured former Trojans. With the Seahawks up 12-0 entering the fourth quarter, Darnold’s 16-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner extended Seattle’s lead to 19-0.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darnold finished the game throwing for 202 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-38 passing, completing one of the great turnaround stories by a quarterback in NFL history with the Super Bowl victory. Darnold also becomes the first USC quarterback to win a Super Bowl, an accomplishment that is to be cherished by Trojan fans and alumni.

Following a Patriots touchdown and Seattle kicker Jason Myers' fifth field goal of the game, Nwosu sealed the Super Bowl win for the Seahawks with a 45-yard interception return with 4:27 to play.

MORE: USC’s Rushing Attack Might Quietly Be The Best in the Big Ten

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's USC Timeline Amid Texas Tech Buzz

MORE: USC Trojans Opponents Ranked from Easiest to Hardest

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

It was a career-defining moment for the former USC star linebacker and capped off a dominating performance by the Seahawks defense. The Seahawks forced Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to throw two interceptions and held New England to 79 rushing yards.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) runs to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Veteran defensive end Leonard Williams, who spent nine seasons with the New York Jets and New York Giants before being traded to the Seahawks in 2023, recorded one tackle in the game for Seattle. Bradon Pili was inactive for the Super Bowl for the Seahawks but finished his first season with Seattle with 12 total tackles and one forced fumble.

How USC Prepared Former Trojans To NFL Success

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) signals prior to the snap of the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Four former Trojans winning the Super Bowl is a testament to USC’s reputation as a college football program and its ability to develop talent at the NFL level. Going back to the Clay Helton era at USC and now with coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans continue to develop top talent that has translated to success in the NFL.

That trend is expected to continue heading into the 2027 season. Other than winning the Super Bowl, Darnold, Nwosu, and Pili won championships during their college careers with the Trojans. Darnold and Nwosu, who played together at USC, won a Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 championship.

Darnold and Nwosu, in their three seasons together at USC, were also named co-MVPs on the 2017 Trojans team. Pili also won a Pac-12 title with Darnold and Nwosu in his freshman season.

Williams, who played for the Trojans from 2012 to 2014, didn’t experience the same championship success but had a remarkable career for USC as an All-American defensive end, collecting 218 total tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The success that the four achieved at USC, if anything, played a major role in helping them become Super Bowl champions with the Seahawks.

Recommended Articles