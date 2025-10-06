All Trojans

UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Shines, Texas Stumbles in Upset-Filled Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and certainly did not disappoint. The USC Trojans had one of two bye weeks this past weekend, but who were some of the biggest winners and losers in college football.

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books. The USC Trojans had the first of its two bye weeks, before hosting No. 15 Michigan on Oct. 11 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

The latest edition of the 2025 season did not disappoint. A Big Ten stunner at the Rose Bowl, a historic ACC rivalry renewed, an upset in the Swamp and plenty more.

With a chaotic weekend of college football, the Trojans were winners simply by avoiding it. USC's next opponent, Michigan, climbed up in the polls as a result of some upsets, giving the Trojans an opportunity to make a statement in prime time. Can USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team pull off a top-15 upset at home on Saturday?



Who were the biggest winners and losers of week 6?

Winner: Alabama Crimson Tide, Ty Simpson 

Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch and run for a first down with Vanderbilt defensive back Dontae Carter (1) closing at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

No. 8 Alabama has been a completely different team than the one that struggled against Florida State on the road in the season opener. The Crimson Tide have played like the national championship contender that many national pundits believe they could be before the season in recent weeks.  

Alabama avenged their 2024 defeat to No. 20 Vanderbilt, by handing the Commodores their first loss of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson has been exceptional and could very much be the latest Alabama quarterback to be selected in the first round, whenever he decides to declare. Sophomore sensation receiver Ryan Williams caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Loser: Penn State, James Franklin

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin greets cornerback Audavion Collins (2) after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

There wasn’t a bigger loser over the weekend than James Franklin and Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled out west to face a winless UCLA team at the Rose Bowl and walked away with a 42-37 loss. 

Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava put together the best performance of his collegiate career, accounting for five total touchdowns. 

It’s October and Penn State does not have a win over a Power 4 opponent. For a program that had national championship aspirations heading into the season, the Nittany Lions have now dropped back-to-back games. 

Other than outright winning the Big Ten, the chances of reaching the College Football Playoff have almost completely evaporated. Losing to a team that has losses to UNLV and New Mexico will be a stain on their resume. Penn State began the season at No. 2, they are now unranked. 

The Nittany Lions have done a fantastic job of recruiting under Franklin, but that hasn’t prevented them from consistently falling short of expectations on a yearly basis and this season is no different. 

Winner: Florida, Billy Napier, Dallas Wilson

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) runs with the ball after a catch for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Billy Napier hot seat discussions will cool off at least for one week after Florida defeated then-No. 9 Texas 29-21 on Saturday. 

It was a coming out party for Florida freshman receiver Dallas Wilson, who was making his collegiate debut. After initially signing with Oregon in December for the 2025 recruiting class, the five-star recruit was granted his release a couple of weeks and has become a fantastic addition for the Gators. 

Wilson caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, showing no signs of rust after missing the first four games because of a foot injury he suffered in camp. 

Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled on the road for the second time in the national spotlight, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Loser: Bill Belichick 

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks into the field before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Bill Belichick experiment has been a complete disaster for North Carolina. Widely regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history, Belichick has been lost in college football. 

Clemson had North Carolina fans heading for the exits late in the second quarter when they were up 35-3 en route to winning 38-10. This disappointing performance comes a week after losing to UCF 34-9. 

The only FBS win North Carolina has this season is over 1-4 Charlotte, which is a Group of Five school. In their three games against Power Four opponents, the Tar Heels have been outscored 120-36. 

Winner: Miami Hurricanes

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Mario Cristobal has officially assembled a Miami team that is capable of winning a national championship. Similar to Franklin, Cristobal had become more known for his ability to recruit than his results on the field. 

All of that has changed in 2025. The No. 2 Canes walked into Doak S. Campbell Stadium and defeated No. 25 Florida State 28-22 to remain undefeated this season. 

It’s still early in the season but Ohio State and Miami have looked like the two best teams in the country. 

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

