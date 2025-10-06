UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Shines, Texas Stumbles in Upset-Filled Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season is in the books. The USC Trojans had the first of its two bye weeks, before hosting No. 15 Michigan on Oct. 11 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The latest edition of the 2025 season did not disappoint. A Big Ten stunner at the Rose Bowl, a historic ACC rivalry renewed, an upset in the Swamp and plenty more.
With a chaotic weekend of college football, the Trojans were winners simply by avoiding it. USC's next opponent, Michigan, climbed up in the polls as a result of some upsets, giving the Trojans an opportunity to make a statement in prime time. Can USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team pull off a top-15 upset at home on Saturday?
Who were the biggest winners and losers of week 6?
Winner: Alabama Crimson Tide, Ty Simpson
No. 8 Alabama has been a completely different team than the one that struggled against Florida State on the road in the season opener. The Crimson Tide have played like the national championship contender that many national pundits believe they could be before the season in recent weeks.
Alabama avenged their 2024 defeat to No. 20 Vanderbilt, by handing the Commodores their first loss of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson has been exceptional and could very much be the latest Alabama quarterback to be selected in the first round, whenever he decides to declare. Sophomore sensation receiver Ryan Williams caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Loser: Penn State, James Franklin
There wasn’t a bigger loser over the weekend than James Franklin and Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled out west to face a winless UCLA team at the Rose Bowl and walked away with a 42-37 loss.
Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava put together the best performance of his collegiate career, accounting for five total touchdowns.
It’s October and Penn State does not have a win over a Power 4 opponent. For a program that had national championship aspirations heading into the season, the Nittany Lions have now dropped back-to-back games.
Other than outright winning the Big Ten, the chances of reaching the College Football Playoff have almost completely evaporated. Losing to a team that has losses to UNLV and New Mexico will be a stain on their resume. Penn State began the season at No. 2, they are now unranked.
The Nittany Lions have done a fantastic job of recruiting under Franklin, but that hasn’t prevented them from consistently falling short of expectations on a yearly basis and this season is no different.
Winner: Florida, Billy Napier, Dallas Wilson
The Billy Napier hot seat discussions will cool off at least for one week after Florida defeated then-No. 9 Texas 29-21 on Saturday.
It was a coming out party for Florida freshman receiver Dallas Wilson, who was making his collegiate debut. After initially signing with Oregon in December for the 2025 recruiting class, the five-star recruit was granted his release a couple of weeks and has become a fantastic addition for the Gators.
Wilson caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, showing no signs of rust after missing the first four games because of a foot injury he suffered in camp.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled on the road for the second time in the national spotlight, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter.
Loser: Bill Belichick
The Bill Belichick experiment has been a complete disaster for North Carolina. Widely regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history, Belichick has been lost in college football.
Clemson had North Carolina fans heading for the exits late in the second quarter when they were up 35-3 en route to winning 38-10. This disappointing performance comes a week after losing to UCF 34-9.
The only FBS win North Carolina has this season is over 1-4 Charlotte, which is a Group of Five school. In their three games against Power Four opponents, the Tar Heels have been outscored 120-36.
Winner: Miami Hurricanes
Mario Cristobal has officially assembled a Miami team that is capable of winning a national championship. Similar to Franklin, Cristobal had become more known for his ability to recruit than his results on the field.
All of that has changed in 2025. The No. 2 Canes walked into Doak S. Campbell Stadium and defeated No. 25 Florida State 28-22 to remain undefeated this season.
It’s still early in the season but Ohio State and Miami have looked like the two best teams in the country.