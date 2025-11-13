The Underrated USC Star Who Could Shape The Trojans’ Playoff Hopes
The No. 17 USC Trojans have their sights set on making the College Football Playoff this season for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans currently hold a 7-2 record this season and have had an incredible turnaround after finishing at 7-6 in their first year in the Big Ten.
Makai Lemon's Breakout Season For USC
Several players on USC's roster have contributed to the Trojans' success this season, including star wide receiver Makai Lemon. In his third season with USC, Lemon has had a breakout season for the Trojans and has made a case as one of the best wide receivers in college football.
Through nine games this season for USC, Lemon leads the Big Ten in receiving with 61 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns, which is also third in college football. Lemon is also second in the Big Ten in receptions behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and is fifth in touchdowns.
With the success that he has achieved this season, there is plenty of buzz about Lemon being a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With his talent and speed as a wide receiver, there are several teams that Lemon could succeed on in the NFL. As a potential future NFL talent, Lemon is tied for first in Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades among college football wide receivers this season
Lemon's Contributions Key For USC's College Football Playoff Chase
In USC's 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in week 11, Lemon was dominant, as he recorded his fourth 100-plus-yard receiving performance of the season. Lemon finished the game with a season-high 11 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown.
The performance was an encouraging sign for Lemon and USC's offense, as the Trojans had struggled to get him involved offensively in the last two road games against No. 10 Notre Dame and Nebraska. Getting Lemon involved on offense will be a huge key when the Trojans face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes' dominant defense on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Not only will Lemon's contributions be crucial in Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes, but they will also be the key in USC's playoff chase. With two losses on the season, the Trojans' goal of winning out will be difficult, as they also have remaining games against No. 8 Oregon at Autzen Stadium and will finish the regular season at the Coliseum, against their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins.
The Nov. 22 matchup against the Ducks in Eugene will be the toughest opponent standing in USC's way of a possible berth in the 12-team playoff. Lemon will likely need to put together a similar performance to the one he had in the Trojans' win over Northwestern for USC to pull off the upset road victory.
The quarterback-to-wide receiver connection between Jayden Maiava and Lemon could be one of the biggest factors in USC's goal of winning out and potentially reaching the playoff. Lemon and the Trojans will face their first test on Saturday against Iowa. The kickoff from the Coliseum is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.