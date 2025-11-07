The Underrated Part About USC's X-Factor Running Back King Miller
One of the bigger challenges USC Trojans have had to face this season are injuries, whether it's starting center Killian O'Connor, or running back duo Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
While the Trojans sit at 6–2 and earned their first College Football Playoff ranking since 2023 at No. 19, the transition of backups into starting roles has largely gone under the radar because of how well they’ve performed. One player in particular, running back King Miller, has turned heads.
'It's What He Does In Practice,' King Miller Leaves It All On The Field
When Jordan and Sanders were expected to anchor USC’s run game, the hype was real, before going down with injuries. But when Miller stepped in, the run game didn't miss a beat. Miller erupted for 158 yards and two touchdowns in USC’s 31–13 win over Michigan, proving the depth of the running back room.
Following his second 100-yard game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, rushing for 129 yards, one tocuhdwon and a two-point reception, the Trojans run game continues to grow through the rising talent of Miller.
When asked about his second triple digit rushing performance, Miller's teammates and coaches did not hesistate to put him in the spotlight, emphasizing his confidence even through three games.
"His consistency is just, it's through the roof. I mean, I wish you guys were here during practices just to see what I mean, he does it every day during practice," quarterback Jayden Maiava said after Tuesday's practice. "So when it's in a game, it's kind of like, King's doing King things, just going to shine the light on him every single time. He does a lot of great things when the ball is in his hands."
Through three games, Miller has rushed for 509 yards on 65 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and four touchdowns.
What Coach Lincoln Riley Said About King Miller
Even for coach Lincoln Riley, Miller's initial debut coming from the injuries of Sanders and Jordan in the first quarter, his 150+ rushing performance in less than a full game put the spotlight on Miller, relieving Trojan fans of any challenges with the run game without Sanders and Jordan.
What Riley has noticed from Miller is his confidence since his first official start, emphasizing getting more and more comfortable with every carry.
"Yeah, I think just his confidence. It was cool to see the other night the aggressiveness and physicality that he played with.
"I think after getting a decent amount of carries the previous couple weeks and really getting into some of these big boy games, I think you just start to learn, and you start to get a feel for how the game goes, how you're going to get tackled, how we're going to block, how you we need you to run through tackles…and I just thought he was a more just a more confident, complete player the other night and that's just going to continue to come with experience," Riley said.
How King Miller Can Help Trojans Lock In A CFP Spot
It's clear that Miller's performance has bolstered USC's run game, and has helped put the Trojans in a strong position to win out the rest of the season.
Now, with four games left of the regular season, Miller and the Trojans face a slew of Big Ten competition that decide their CFP and Big Ten title fate. they first host Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 7. What Northwestern does have? A solid linebacker group that Miller needs to watch out for.
Riley noted the strength of the Wildcats linebacker room, noting it's one of the most dangerous groups on their roster.
"It's a really good linebacker group, smart group. You don't see a lot of bust. They don't give you much, you know, they don't give up (and) they don't give up a lot of big plays," Riley said.
Miller's performance thus far has proved he can compete, and can do really good things when the ball is in his hands. Especially with a solid Northwestern linebacker group that sits fifth in the Big Ten with yards allowed this season with 2,434, feeding Miller and executing a well established run game will allow the Trojans to take off offensively.
Echoing Riley, watching what Miller has done just through two full games allows promise for his future, and his growth as a Trojan running back even as early as their week 11 matchup against the Wildcats.