The Unique Stat Behind USC Trojans’ Road Woes
USC’s offense looks explosive. The defense looks improved. But the biggest test of the Trojans’ growth under head coach Lincoln Riley might not show up on a stat sheet.
It’s whether they can finally win—and finish—away from Los Angeles.
The Trojans head to West Lafayette this Saturday for their first Big Ten road game, facing a Purdue program that already looks revitalized under head coach Barry Odom.
For USC, it’s not just about beating a rebuilding opponent. It’s about proving they’ve exorcised the demons that doomed them on the road the last two seasons.
The Road Curse
The numbers speak for themselves.
USC’s last true road win outside the Pacific Time Zone came on September 30, 2023, at Colorado, a 48-41 shootout where former Heisman winner Caleb Williams threw six touchdowns.
Since then? Nothing. The Trojans went winless in non-West Coast road trips during 2024, finishing 1-4 overall on the road with the lone victory coming at the Rose Bowl against UCLA—a game more neutral than hostile.
Those road failures weren’t blowouts. They were heartbreakers.
A 29-28 loss at Maryland, a 27-24 collapse at Michigan, and a 24-17 stumble at Minnesota all followed the same script: USC led or was tied entering the fourth quarter, only to falter late.
Turnovers, stalled drives, and defensive lapses left the Trojans searching for answers.
247Sports USC analyst Ryan Abraham summed it up bluntly during a CBS Sports preview this week, noting that “Maryland’s only conference win last season was USC.”
For him, the problem is less about talent and more about mentality.
“It’s been a problem—not being able to play well and finish games on the road,” Abraham said. “They just need to get on the road, get a win, come back home, and build some confidence.”
A Rivalry Breakthrough
The lone exception was USC’s gritty 19-13 win over UCLA in November 2024, a victory that doubled as their first Big Ten road triumph.
It came under bizarre circumstances—27 players and staff were sidelined by a flu outbreak—and the Trojans still found a way.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava engineered the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, hitting Ja’Kobi Lane for the winning touchdown. The defense forced four straight incompletions on UCLA’s final drive to preserve the win.
That night offered a glimpse of the poise USC had been missing. But it came in familiar territory, in front of a crosstown crowd.
Doing it in the Midwest, under Big Ten lights, is a different animal.
Don't Sleep on the Boilermakers
If this matchup looks like a layup on paper, it shouldn’t.
Purdue has already doubled its win total from last season, opening 2-0 with victories over Ball State (31-0) and Southern Illinois.
It’s the Boilermakers’ best start since 2021 and a clear sign that Odom’s rebuild is ahead of schedule.
Abraham views Purdue as the right kind of opponent at the right time. “It’s a good ramp-up,” he said.
“You’re playing one of the worst Big Ten teams from last year, but they’ve turned over the roster. This is a chance to get that road win under your belt before coming home for Michigan State and then heading to Illinois.”
Even Riley has acknowledged the need for a different approach when traveling east.
Abraham explained that the Trojans’ head coach “changed some of their techniques for going on the road,” a subtle adjustment meant to build better habits before the schedule stiffens.
The Stakes
Every season has hinge points, and this trip to Purdue is one of them.
It’s USC’s first road game in the Big Ten and the program’s best chance to shed the narrative that it can’t travel.
Win in West Lafayette, return home to handle Michigan State, and suddenly the trip to No. 9 Illinois looks like a true measuring stick rather than a potential stumbling block.
Lose—or even stumble—and the whispers return: same old Trojans, same old struggles.
The early-season fireworks have been fun. But as the Big Ten grind begins, USC’s reputation will be built not just at the Coliseum, but in hostile territory.
And until the Trojans prove otherwise, their biggest opponent isn’t Purdue or Illinois. It’s themselves.