All Trojans

The Unique Stat Behind USC Trojans’ Road Woes

USC football heads to Purdue for its first Big Ten road test of 2025. The Trojans haven’t won a true road game outside the Pacific Time Zone since 2023, making Saturday a crucial chance to reset their reputation. Purdue, off to a 2-0 start, won’t make it easy.

Jalon Dixon

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC’s offense looks explosive. The defense looks improved. But the biggest test of the Trojans’ growth under head coach Lincoln Riley might not show up on a stat sheet.

It’s whether they can finally win—and finish—away from Los Angeles.

The Trojans head to West Lafayette this Saturday for their first Big Ten road game, facing a Purdue program that already looks revitalized under head coach Barry Odom.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For USC, it’s not just about beating a rebuilding opponent. It’s about proving they’ve exorcised the demons that doomed them on the road the last two seasons.

The Road Curse

The numbers speak for themselves.

USC’s last true road win outside the Pacific Time Zone came on September 30, 2023, at Colorado, a 48-41 shootout where former Heisman winner Caleb Williams threw six touchdowns.

Since then? Nothing. The Trojans went winless in non-West Coast road trips during 2024, finishing 1-4 overall on the road with the lone victory coming at the Rose Bowl against UCLA—a game more neutral than hostile.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those road failures weren’t blowouts. They were heartbreakers.

A 29-28 loss at Maryland, a 27-24 collapse at Michigan, and a 24-17 stumble at Minnesota all followed the same script: USC led or was tied entering the fourth quarter, only to falter late.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Turnovers, stalled drives, and defensive lapses left the Trojans searching for answers.

247Sports USC analyst Ryan Abraham summed it up bluntly during a CBS Sports preview this week, noting that “Maryland’s only conference win last season was USC.”

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For him, the problem is less about talent and more about mentality.

“It’s been a problem—not being able to play well and finish games on the road,” Abraham said. “They just need to get on the road, get a win, come back home, and build some confidence.”

A Rivalry Breakthrough

The lone exception was USC’s gritty 19-13 win over UCLA in November 2024, a victory that doubled as their first Big Ten road triumph.

It came under bizarre circumstances—27 players and staff were sidelined by a flu outbreak—and the Trojans still found a way.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava engineered the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, hitting Ja’Kobi Lane for the winning touchdown. The defense forced four straight incompletions on UCLA’s final drive to preserve the win.

That night offered a glimpse of the poise USC had been missing. But it came in familiar territory, in front of a crosstown crowd.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Doing it in the Midwest, under Big Ten lights, is a different animal.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite Quarterback Recruit

MORE: Reasons Why USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Deserves More National Attention


MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Reveals Reason For Reclassifying in High School

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Early Quarterback Rating Proving Lincoln Riley Right

MORE: Prominent College Football Analyst Advocates For USC Trojans, Top-25 Ranking

Don't Sleep on the Boilermakers

If this matchup looks like a layup on paper, it shouldn’t.

Purdue has already doubled its win total from last season, opening 2-0 with victories over Ball State (31-0) and Southern Illinois.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Malachi Thomas USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten football
Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Malachi Thomas (24) celebrates a sack with Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Charles Correa (5) during the second quarter against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It’s the Boilermakers’ best start since 2021 and a clear sign that Odom’s rebuild is ahead of schedule.

Abraham views Purdue as the right kind of opponent at the right time. “It’s a good ramp-up,” he said.

“You’re playing one of the worst Big Ten teams from last year, but they’ve turned over the roster. This is a chance to get that road win under your belt before coming home for Michigan State and then heading to Illinois.”

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten football NCAA
Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball before Southern Illinois Salukis defensive end Donnie Wingate (9) can tackle him during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even Riley has acknowledged the need for a different approach when traveling east.

Abraham explained that the Trojans’ head coach “changed some of their techniques for going on the road,” a subtle adjustment meant to build better habits before the schedule stiffens.

The Stakes

Every season has hinge points, and this trip to Purdue is one of them.

It’s USC’s first road game in the Big Ten and the program’s best chance to shed the narrative that it can’t travel.

Win in West Lafayette, return home to handle Michigan State, and suddenly the trip to No. 9 Illinois looks like a true measuring stick rather than a potential stumbling block.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Football college football playoff NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lose—or even stumble—and the whispers return: same old Trojans, same old struggles.

The early-season fireworks have been fun. But as the Big Ten grind begins, USC’s reputation will be built not just at the Coliseum, but in hostile territory.

And until the Trojans prove otherwise, their biggest opponent isn’t Purdue or Illinois. It’s themselves.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football