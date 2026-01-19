What USC's Early Top 25 Ranking Means For Trojans' Outlook

The USC Trojans are coming off a 9-4 season, going 7-2 in the Big Ten. Throughout 2025, the Trojans worked their way up the AP Top 25 Poll and even had a chance to make the College Football Playoff in the final weeks of the season.

While the 2026 season is quite some time away, On3 released its Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 rankings. Despite USC losing its top wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, along with a number of other key pieces, the Trojans are ranked No. 19.

“After suffering through a losing Big Ten record in its first season in the Big Ten, USC bounced back with a 7-2 mark in 2025,” Chris Low of On3 wrote. “The good news is that the Trojans are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2026 and are hopeful some of those players can make immediate impacts.”

USC’s Returning Roster A Major Upside

One of the reasons USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will be able to pick up where they left off in the regular season is the team’s returning players. Quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signed with the program and will be entering year three under Riley.

Riley has been known to develop quarterbacks at a high level, most notably Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy and was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2024. Maiava has shown a gradual improvement since transferring to USC. In 2026, he will be a veteran leader on the Trojans, looking for a playoff appearance, while also playing to improve his NFL Draft stock.

Although the Trojans will be without Lemon and Lane, Maiava’s return will keep USC’s offense competitive in 2026. Notably, USC will have the majority of its offensive line returning, including starting center Killian O’Connor. With the addition of new linemen through the recruiting class, USC will have stability and depth up front, which will be crucial for the offense to find success.

Similar to the offense, the defense is losing key players, including linebacker Eric Gentry. But the team is retaining some of its starters, including defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart and Kameryn Crawford.

Stewart completed his true freshman season, showing major upside despite playing with a fracture in his foot. Returning to the team in 2026 healthy should excite the Trojans’ fans. Crawford completed his sophomore season with the Trojans, leading the team with 5.5 sacks.

Cornerback Prophet Brown missed the majority of the 2025 season with an injury, but he did participate in practices leading up to USC’s Alamo Bowl. Brown was a key contributor on the defense before his injury, and his return next season can be a big help to the Trojans’ defense.

USC’s Incoming Players To Step In For Immediate Impact

In addition to the returning Trojans, USC is bringing in talented players who could contribute right away to the team.

USC holds the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, with elite players on both sides of the ball. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is joining with high anticipation. With tight ends Lake McRee heading to the NFL Draft and Walker Lyons transferring to BYU, Bowman could become a key part of the offense in the fall.

Similarly, with Lane and Lemon gone, incoming wide receivers Boobie Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt can step in as role players in the fall.

Defensively, five-star edge Luke Wafle could be a playmaker on the defensive line. He recently participated in the Navy All-American Bowl, claiming MVP honors. He can help provide pressure up front, overall improving the defense.

The program added players through the portal that will improve the roster as well. Wide receiver Terrell Anderson committed to USC from NC State and will bring a veteran presence to the wide receiver room. Former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant was also a key pickup as the Trojans must find improvement on the defense. Bryant will help with the loss of Gentry and bring experience to the position group.

USC’s Biggest Obsticle

The biggest obstacle for the Trojans in 2026 will be their opponents once they begin facing conference opponents.

USC will host both Ohio State and Oregon in the fall, two teams that competed in the playoff this year. On the road, USC will face Indiana, a team to make the championship. They will also travel to Penn State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. No matter the strength of the opponents, the Trojans will be traveling far in 2026, which can be tough for the team.

Riley and the Trojans will have a lot to prove and need to pull off big wins in the fall to make the playoff. They have the roster, but will have to execute their game plan at a high level.

