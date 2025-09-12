USC Coaching Staff's Ability To Develop Is Standing Out To This Four-Star Safety Recruit
The USC Trojans are looking to land one of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle in four-star safety Gavin Williams. After landing nearly half of their 2026 recruiting class from the state of California, the Trojans could potentially to do the same in the 2027 cycle.
With the Trojans still searching for their first commit of the 2027 cycle, Williams could become the inaugural piece to their 2027 recruiting class.
Trojans Surging For Wiliams?
Williams spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, and he said the Trojans offer him a chance to get developed and play for an experienced coaching staff.
“What excites me most about the opportunity to play for the Trojans is the combination of high-level football, player development, and the tradition of the program. I can see myself growing there both on and off the field, and I really like the vision the staff has for me in their defense," Williams said.
The No. 16 safety and No. 164 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Williams came into the offseason with 10 offers, but has since seen it jump up to 36 offers. This season, he's accumulated 16 tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection through three games.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) favors USC in Williams' recruitment, giving the Trojans a 27 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.
Blue Bloods Chasing After Williams
USC isn't the only blue blood that is high on Williams' recruitment list. Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oregon have been aggressively going after the California native in addition to the Trojans. Williams has already visited with Ohio State this season. He made his way to Columbus for their season opener vs. Texas.
Williams is bound to make a couple of more visits before finally deciding to pull the trigger, but with the Trojans being the local program and a good scheme fit, it makes sense why USC seems likely to land the four-star recrut
In the 2027 recruiting cycle, some of the top defensive back recruits hail from California. Similarly to Williams, five-star cornerback JuJu Johnson is a national recruit with offers from all over the country.
Some of Johnson's offers include Alabama, Nebraska, and Miami as well as USC. The top player in California is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 19 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington is projected to land with USC according to Rivals' RPM. The Trojans are given a 57 percent chance of landing one of the top cover corners in the state. Washington is ranked as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 73 player in the country.