USC Football: Trojans Disrespected In Coaches Poll Ranking
The USC Trojans are set to make their mark in the 2024 season. Not only will they be debuting in a new conference, but they'll have a potential new quarterback in Miller Moss, fresh off a dominating performance in the Holiday Bowl.
However, it doesn't seem that NCAA coaches feel the same enthusiasm. According to the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, which is made up of random coaches who have indicated their willingness to participate in the American Football Coaches Association, USC ranks as the 23rd-best team in the NCAA.
This puts them ahead of Kansas and Iowa in the Top 25 and behind, well, 22 other teams.
The list was mainly dominated by teams in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which recorded a record nine teams on the list, all inside the Top 20. This includes four teams in the Top 10: Georgia at No. 1, Texas at No. 4, Alabama at No. 5, and Mississippi at No. 6. The list was rounded out with Missouri at No. 11, LSU at No. 12, Tennessee at No. 15, Oklahoma at No. 16, and Texas A&M at No. 20.
The Big Ten, USC's new conference, comes close behind the SEC with six teams making the list. That being said, four of these teams are in the Top 10. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, reigning champs Michigan at No. 8, and Penn State at No. 9. The final two teams come toward the end of the list: USC at No. 23 and Iowa at No. 25.
Despite ranking so far down the list, Paul Myerberg of USA Today had interesting observations to make of the final two Big Ten teams.
"USC should be strong offensively behind quarterback Miller Moss but are desperate for improvement on the defensive side under new coordinator D'Anton Lynn," Myerberg said. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes will have another strong defense while hoping for a spark from new offensive coordinator Tim Lester."
This may seem disheartening to Trojans fans, especially after a disappointing overall performance last year. However, this could be a blessing in disguise.
Since this is only a preseason ranking, this could give the perfect fuel for other teams to underestimate USC. At this point, the element of surprise is on the Trojans' side.
There is one thing we know for sure: all eyes will be on D'Anton Lynn and USC's new defense as well as Moss as he takes the mantle left by Caleb Williams.
