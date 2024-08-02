USC Football: Watch Bears Players Lose Their Minds Over Caleb Williams' Signing Bonus
Former USC Trojan and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is accomplishing his NFL dreams, as he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams has been touted as the best quarterback prospect out of college and a generational talent, which is why the Bears decided to jump at the chance of drafting the passer. While at USC, Williams showcased his immense talent, which includes a rocket arm and the ability to scramble on his legs.
Williams has gone about his recruitment in a unique way, skipping the NFL Combine in lieu of just throwing passing at USC's Pro Day back in March. Williams also decided to represent himself and head into the NFL without an agent.
The Bears and Williams hammered out a rookie contract, though there was some back-and-forth that occurred between both parties. Williams attempted to be the first rookie player to land a non-tag clause in his contract, though that was denied. Instead, he received a hefty four-year deal, which includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.
Duiring a teaser for the new season of "Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears," Williams is shown sharing this information with his teammates, who lose their minds.
Williams is shown standing in front of his teammates and offers a countdown on his hands before he states, "Caleb Williams, went to Oklahoma and USC. Horns down still. Fight on. And my signing bonus is 25.5."
The entire crowd goes nuts, and there is a clip of fellow quarterback Tyson Bagent pretending to faint. This is a huge contract for Williams, who is set to take on his NFL journey.
Should Williams live up to expectations, he will receive a far better contract in the coming years. Williams did want a non-tag clause in his contract, as stated above, but no rookie has ever been granted this type of contract.
In fact, not many professional players have either. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott became one of the rare players who has, though he was already a star in the league.
Williams has a lot riding on his performance, including the proof that he is the franchise quarterback the Bears have been missing. However, from what he has shown when he was at USC, there should be no issues with him showcasing natural talent.
Not every rookie can transition with ease into the NFL, but Williams has been showcasing his talent in training camp already.