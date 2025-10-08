USC Legend Matt Leinart In Awe Of Big Ten Quarterback That's Not Jayden Maiava
Playing quarterback at Ohio State is one of the most glamorous positions, not just in college football but in all of sports because of the notoriety of the program and the high-profile receivers that are catching passes.
The reigning national champions are on their third different quarterback in as many seasons, since CJ Stroud was drafted second overall by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This season it’s Julian Sayin, who has the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes off to a 5-0 start. His performance to this point in the season has caught the attention of former USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.
“Julian Sayin is the real deal. Film is impressive and just continues to get better and better every week,” Leinart wrote on X.
Path to Ohio State
Sayin, a five-star prospect and No. 3 quarterback, per the 247Sports Rankings in the 2024 recruiting class, originally signed with Alabama.
However, when Nick Saban retired following the Tide’s loss to Michigan in the College Football Semifinals, the Southern California native decided to transfer to Ohio State.
Sayin brought plenty of accolades with him to Columbus. He was named the 2023 Gatorade California Player of the Year and Elite 11 Finals MVP.
Impressive Start
Sayin sat behind Will Howard, who was brought in as a one-year rental and watched him lead the Buckeyes to wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame en route to a national championship in the inaugural 12-team playoff in 2024.
Howard is now in the NFL and Sayin holds the coveted QB1 position. He led the Buckeyes to a win over then-No. 1 ranked Texas in the season opener.
And as Leinart mentioned, it’s been a steady progression for Sayin. After three interceptions against Group of Five opponents in week 2 and 3, Sayin has been turnover free the last two games. This past weekend, Sayin completed 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-3 rout over Minnesota, which earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Sayin has the Buckeyes rolling and emerging as the favorites to repeat for a national championship.
High Level Quarterback Play in Big Ten
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has arguably been the best quarterback in the Big Ten from top to bottom, regardless of what the Heisman odds may suggest.
His 1,587 passing yards are fifth in the country, and the most by a player with five games (the four ahead of him and three after him have all played six games).
Maiava is first in the country in yards per completion, fourth in passing efficiency and fifth in total offense, all while completing 70-percent of his passes and throwing only one interception.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is making his own case to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The Cal transfer has thrown 16 touchdowns versus one interception and is completing 73-percent of his passes. Mendoza has the Hoosiers off to a 5-0 start, a year after making their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has found his stride in recent weeks, with back-to-back 320-plus yard performances. He has yet to throw an interception this season and is completing over 73-percent of his passes.
Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has been a freshman sensation. Dylan Raiola is making tremendous strides in his sophomore season for Nebraska.
Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood have also played well this season.