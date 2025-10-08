All Trojans

USC Legend Matt Leinart In Awe Of Big Ten Quarterback That's Not Jayden Maiava

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin claimed Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this past weekend. His progression over the last month has caught the attention of former USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

Kendell Hollowell

USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting
USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:


Playing quarterback at Ohio State is one of the most glamorous positions, not just in college football but in all of sports because of the notoriety of the program and the high-profile receivers that are catching passes. 

The reigning national champions are on their third different quarterback in as many seasons, since CJ Stroud was drafted second overall by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) lines up during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season it’s Julian Sayin, who has the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes off to a 5-0 start. His performance to this point in the season has caught the attention of former USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. 

“Julian Sayin is the real deal.  Film is impressive and just continues to get better and better every week,” Leinart wrote on X. 

Path to Ohio State 

USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting
Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sayin, a five-star prospect and No. 3 quarterback, per the 247Sports Rankings in the 2024 recruiting class, originally signed with Alabama. 

However, when Nick Saban retired following the Tide’s loss to Michigan in the College Football Semifinals, the Southern California native decided to transfer to Ohio State. 

Sayin brought plenty of accolades with him to Columbus. He was named the 2023 Gatorade California Player of the Year and Elite 11 Finals MVP. 

Impressive Start 

USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) hands off to running back Bo Jackson (25) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sayin sat behind Will Howard, who was brought in as a one-year rental and watched him lead the Buckeyes to wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame en route to a national championship in the inaugural 12-team playoff in 2024.

MORE: Texas Longhorns Replace USC Trojans with Historically Underwhelming Achievement

MORE: Why USC Fans Will Love Sherrone Moore's Latest Comments On Sell Out Against Michigan

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Big Ten Officiating, Missed Penalty

Howard is now in the NFL and Sayin holds the coveted QB1 position. He led the Buckeyes to a win over then-No. 1 ranked Texas in the season opener. 

And as Leinart mentioned, it’s been a steady progression for Sayin. After three interceptions against Group of Five opponents in week 2 and 3, Sayin has been turnover free the last two games. This past weekend, Sayin completed 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-3 rout over Minnesota, which earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Sayin has the Buckeyes rolling and emerging as the favorites to repeat for a national championship.

High Level Quarterback Play in Big Ten

USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has arguably been the best quarterback in the Big Ten from top to bottom, regardless of what the Heisman odds may suggest. 

His 1,587 passing yards are fifth in the country, and the most by a player with five games (the four ahead of him and three after him have all played six games). 

Maiava is first in the country in yards per completion, fourth in passing efficiency and fifth in total offense, all while completing 70-percent of his passes and throwing only one interception. 

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is making his own case to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The Cal transfer has thrown 16 touchdowns versus one interception and is completing 73-percent of his passes. Mendoza has the Hoosiers off to a 5-0 start, a year after making their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Julian Sayin Big Ten Matt Leinart Heisman Trophy Jayden Maiava Bryce Underwood Recruiting
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has found his stride in recent weeks, with back-to-back 320-plus yard performances. He has yet to throw an interception this season and is completing over 73-percent of his passes. 

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has been a freshman sensation. Dylan Raiola is making tremendous strides in his sophomore season for Nebraska. 

Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood have also played well this season. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football