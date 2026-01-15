USC’s Newest Transfer Portal Addition Might Be Most Important Yet

The USC Trojans have completed their offseason overhaul of the tight end room with the addition of former Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft. After spending three seasons with the Badgers, Ashcraft makes the decision to move to another Big Ten program.

Ashcraft had 22 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Wisconsin. He made six starts and played in 29 games for the Badgers. Now, he is trying his hand with the Trojans with two seasons of eligibility left.

Ashcraft's Transfer Profile

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) celebrates with wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The No. 20 tight end and No. 292 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings, Ashcraft was the top available tight end in the portal prior to committing to USC.

Ashcraft made his intentions known to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 26 after redshirting this past season. He played in only four games due to injury.

As a high school recruit, Ashcraft was ranked as the No. 44 tight end and No. 14 player in the state of Washington. He chose the Badgers out of high school over Colorado, Michigan State, and Air Force.

How Does Ashcraft Fit?

Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft makes a catch during practice at the McClain Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday April 23, 2024. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ashcraft immediately slots in as the most experienced tight end in USC's tight end group. Although his production wasn't high in three seasons at Wisconsin, he will have a role in the offense in some shape or form. His 6-5, 260 pound frame will be helpful in paving the way for the Trojans' run game..

With USC running more and more two tight end formations, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ashcraft frequently being paired up with another tight end on the field.

In his first season with the Trojans, USC tight ends coach Chad Savage helped Lake McRee have a career year in 2025. McRee reeled in 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns after never cracking 300 yards in four seasons prior.

If Savage saw talent in Ashcraft, it's safe to assume he could find a sizable role for the Wisconsin transfer.

Current State Of Trojans' Tight End Room

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Carson Tabaracci (84) carries the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowman, Ashcraft, and Jefferson will join Carson Tabaracci, Walter Matthews, and Taniela Tupou in the Trojans' tight end group for next season.

The Trojans have had an overhaul of the tight end room since the start of the offseason. They were able to reel in one of the top tight end classes in the country by signing five-star Mark Bowman and the No. 1 JUCO tight end, Josiah Jefferson.

Bringing in Bowman was huge for the program. He is the top tight end signee in program history after being listed as the No. 3 tight end and No. 23 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

However, they did lose a couple of tight ends to the transfer portal. Walker Lyons and Joey Olsen both found new homes this offseason. Lyons, the No. 8 tight end in the portal, signed to BYU. Olsen is heading to New Mexico.

