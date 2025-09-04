All Trojans

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Placement in Latest Heisman Poll Speaks Volumes

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava tied for 17th in the latest On3 Heisman poll, earning just two votes after playing limited snaps in a rout of Missouri State. The early-season rankings are dominated by quarterbacks who faced tougher opponents, underscoring how strength of schedule is already shaping the Heisman conversation—and why Maiava may need marquee performances later this month to gain traction.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When the first official On3 Heisman Trophy poll dropped this week, quarterback Jayden Maiava’s name was on the list—but not nearly as high as USC Trojans fans might have hoped.

The Trojans’ starting quarterback tied for 17th place with just two votes, sitting alongside Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Arkansas’ Taylen Green.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That placement says less about Maiava’s performance and more about the perception of USC’s schedule.

Quarterback-Heavy Race

The poll itself was dominated by quarterbacks, with eight of the top 10 coming from under center.

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (56 votes) and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (55) headline the early season conversation after strong opening wins against Power Four opponents.

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their placement underscores what is becoming increasingly clear—strength of opponent is the most valuable currency in the Heisman race.

Of the top 10, only Oklahoma’s John Mateer (4th) and Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt (8th) produced their breakout performances against non–Power Four opponents.

Both still found themselves rewarded after piling up big box-score numbers—Mateer with three passing touchdowns, one rushing score, and nearly 400 yards of offense; Leavitt with four total touchdowns and close to 260 passing yards.

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) looks to throw a pass in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Glaring Trend to Watch

August 31, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley (10) during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week’s poll also made room for defense, with three players cracking the top 11—Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, and Miami defensive lineman Reuben Bane.

Each of them not only impressed statistically but did so in wins against Power Four teams, reinforcing the committee’s emphasis on quality of competition.

But the most glaring example of that trend comes with Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King.

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Despite losing to Vanderbilt, King finished 10th thanks to 300 total yards and three touchdowns against an SEC defense. That’s the kind of résumé booster Maiava doesn’t get playing Missouri State.

Scheduling Woes

Maiava’s problem isn’t production—it’s opportunity.

He played only the first half in USC’s blowout win over Missouri State, avoiding stat-padding but also losing a chance to build the kind of highlight reel that resonates in national conversations.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Heisman race is already showing preference toward quarterbacks who faced stiffer competition, that matters.

The bigger concern for USC isn’t just Maiava’s individual recognition. If voters are this tuned into strength of schedule in early September, it’s a warning sign for how the College Football Playoff committee may later evaluate the Trojans.

Lincoln Riley’s scheduling philosophy, designed to ease USC into the season, might instead be putting his quarterback—and his program—at a disadvantage in the metrics that matter most.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For Maiava, the coming weeks will be critical. Stat lines alone won’t be enough.

Until USC faces ranked opponents in late September and October, the sophomore quarterback may have to wait to prove that he belongs among the true Heisman front-runners.

