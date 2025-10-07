USC Recruiting Momentum Stalls As Another Blue-Chip Recruit Slips Away
USC’s momentum on the recruiting trail has hit another wall.
On Monday, October 6, five-star wing Javon Bardwell, a top-20 prospect in the 2027 class, announced his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks over the USC Trojans, despite including them in his final four alongside Texas and Louisville.
It’s the second time in a week that a five-star talent has chosen elsewhere after USC made the final cut.
Last Friday, Tahj Ariza, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2026 class and son of NBA veteran Trevor Ariza, pledged to Oregon over the Trojans—another blow for a program still searching for recruiting traction under Eric Musselman.
The optics aren’t favorable. USC once dominated the West Coast recruiting scene under Andy Enfield, landing future NBA players and national headliners like Isaiah Collier (No. 2 overall in 2023) and Bronny James (No. 28).
Enfield’s final recruiting class finished 13th nationally, and for a brief moment, USC looked poised to rival the traditional blue bloods. But since Musselman took the reins, the Trojans’ efforts to maintain that level of success have sputtered.
A Tough Stretch for Musselman’s Recruiting Push
Bardwell’s decision to join Kansas is the latest reminder that Musselman’s first full recruiting cycle hasn’t carried the same punch as his predecessor’s.
To his credit, the Trojans made a strong impression early in the process. Bardwell—an elite 6-foot-6 small forward from PHH Prep in Arizona—visited USC this summer and included the Trojans among his top options.
But in the end, the Jayhawks’ track record of developing wings under Bill Self and their consistent national contention proved too much to overcome.
Bardwell is rated as high as No. 13 nationally by 247Sports and is widely regarded as one of the premier two-way prospects in his class.
Competing in the Overtime Elite league, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting nearly 46 percent from the field last season.
His polished offensive skill set and NBA frame made him a priority target for multiple programs.
Still, his recruitment underlines the current challenge for USC: the Trojans can make the shortlists, but lately, they haven’t been sealing the deal.
Losing Ground on the West Coast
The trend extends beyond Bardwell.
Tahj Ariza’s recent decision to pick Oregon over USC highlighted the growing competition Musselman faces from established recruiters like Ducks' coach Dana Altman, who’s built momentum with a string of five-star commitments.
Oregon’s edge in recruiting doesn’t just hurt USC’s standing—it reshapes the regional hierarchy.
For years, the Trojans were the flashy destination for NBA-caliber prospects, offering the glitz of Los Angeles and the promise of player development under Enfield.
Under Musselman, that narrative is still forming, but it’s clear the Trojans are fighting an uphill battle to re-establish themselves as a recruiting powerhouse in the Big Ten era.
Hope Still Lies Ahead
There’s still time to change the story. Five-star power forward Chris Collins, a Bellflower, California native and top-10 national prospect, was on campus with Ariza during USC’s late-August visit weekend and has yet to commit.
Collins still lists the Trojans among his top five alongside Oregon, Kentucky, UCLA, and Tennessee and will visit both UCLA (Oct. 11) and Tennessee (Oct. 25).
If Musselman can land Collins, it would inject much-needed momentum into a recruiting cycle that’s teetering on disappointment.
The Trojans already have one cornerstone in Alijah Arenas, the No. 10-ranked player in the 2025 class, though the freshman is expected to miss the start of the season due to injury.
Musselman’s track record at Arkansas—where he routinely secured top-10 classes and developed pros—suggests he’s capable of recalibrating USC’s recruiting identity.
But for now, the numbers don’t lie: two high-profile misses in one week underline a transitional period where the Trojans are struggling to convert interest into signatures.
USC remains a brand with draw, but to sustain the program’s momentum in the post-Enfield era, Musselman’s staff will need to prove they can close as hard as they can recruit.