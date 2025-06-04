USC Trojans Steal 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Away From Alabama Crimson Tide?
Alabama set a high bar with Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star safety Jett Washington after hosting him for his official visit last weekend.
Washington has been in constant contact with the Crimson Tide staff over the past year and his former high school teammate, Alabama freshman receiver Derek Meadows has been pushing for the No. 2 rated safety in the 247Sports Rankings to join him in Tuscaloosa.
The USC Trojans will now have the opportunity to make a strong impression on the 6-foot-5 defensive back, who arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 3 for his official visit. Washington is the first recruit to take an official visit with the Trojans this summer.
Midweek official visits are not uncommon, but a majority of recruits do take their visits on the weekend. However, this could be an advantage for USC because it is only Washington’s second time on campus. His first trip came on March 29 when he attended the first padded practice during spring practice and left impressed by his time around the program.
Washington spent time with several members of the USC staff, including coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, defensive backs coach Doug Belk and general manager Chad Bowden.
Now, Washington will receive a more intimate visit because he is the only recruit on campus. The Trojans have been known roll out the red carpet on official visits that make a lasting impression on prospects.
USC and Alabama have been engaged in numerous recruiting battles over the years as the Tide have established a strong recruiting footprint in Southern California, most notably with former Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Young had been committed to the Trojans for over a year, following the same path as former Mater Dei quarterbacks, Matt Leinart, Mark Barkley, Max Witteck and JT Daniels to go from the national powerhouse to USC. However, the No. 1 ranked player in the 247Sports Rankings, Young flipped his commitment to Alabama a year after being committing to his hometown school.
The Tide landed Mission Viejo (Calif.) five-star cornerback Dijon Lee and Mater Dei four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald in the 2025 cycle over USC. In the 2024 cycle it was Mater Dei five-star cornerback Zabien Brown and St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star safety Peyton Woodyard. Former Trojans cornerback Domani Jackson transferred to Alabama following the conclusion of the 2023 season.
However, the 2026 cycle has been different. Alabama had been building momentum for Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill in the spring, but it was USC that landed a commitment from the blue-chip prospect on May 2. And then the Trojans landed a commitment from Mater Dei five-star tight Mark Bowman on May 30, who was being heavily pursued by a trio of SEC schools, including Alabama, Texas and Georgia.
Can USC continue to build on this momentum and keep Washington out west?