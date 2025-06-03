USC Trojans Running Back Waymond Jordan Signs NIL Deal with C4 Energy

All Trojans

USC Trojans junior running back Waymond Jordan has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with C4 Energy, a popular energy drink, he announced via social media on Monday. Jordan was the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle was originally committed to UCF before taking an official visit with the Trojans in early January and signing with them. 

He was a four-year standout at Escambia (Fla.) high school in Pensacola and drew interest from FCS and Division II schools but opted to pursue the junior college route. Jordan redshirted his first season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and then worked as reserve in 2023, before having a breakout campaign in 2024. 

Jordan carried the ball 218 times rushed for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 134.5 yards per game. He finished the season ranked first in the country in rushing yards touchdowns and rushing yards per game. He was named the 2024 NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year en route to leading the Blue Dragons to a NJCAA DI Football Championship.

Jordan joins a deep and talented Trojans backfield that features redshirt senior Eli Sanders, who transferred during the winter window and sophomore Bryan Jackson. USC also signed two running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle in four-star Harry Dalton and three-star Riley Wormley, who was on campus this spring as he recovers from a season-ending injury he suffered during his senior year. 

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley raved about the team’s two new additions at running back during spring practice and how their different skillsets complement each other. 

“Obviously you add in the two older guys right now with Eli and Waymo. Those are two different skill sets, a little bit different body types. Waymond’s really compact, really kind of moves effortlessly and obviously a ton of production at Hutch,” Riley said. “Eli’s explosive, I mean you just see his explosion, it just kind of jumps off the tape already, which is what we saw on tape.”

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Jordan and Sanders will replace USC’s top two running backs from a year ago. Woody Marks, who was a one-year rental, became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones in 2017 was selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans in April’s NFL Draft. Marks was a strong in between the tackles runner, but was also a tremendous pass-catcher out of the backfield. 

Marks caught 261 career passes in his five seasons with Mississippi State and USC. He caught at least one pass in the first 56 games of his college career. Quinten Joyner entered the portal during the winter window and returned home to the Lone Star State to play for Texas Tech. 

USC will have the opportunity to showcase their brand-new backfield when the open the season against Missouri State at the Coliseum on Aug. 30. 

