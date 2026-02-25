USC Trojans Emphasizing Development of a Key Young Position Group This Spring

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson revealed that three members of the secondary will be out this spring as they recover from surgeries.

While Patterson did not specify which players, it’s safe to assume he was referring to safety Christian Pierce, who underwent offseason surgery and has been out during winter workouts, Iowa State Cyclones transfer cornerback Jontez Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in late September and cornerback Chasen Johnson, who had season-ending knee surgery after week 3.

Returning Young Defensive Backs

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC made big moves to upgrade its defensive staff, starting with the hiring of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. He brought in one of his longtime assistants from his time with the TCU Horned Frogs, Paul Gonzales, to be the safeties coach and pass game coordinator. Sam Carter was an All-American safety with the Horned Frogs under Patterson and he comes over from Louisiana Tech to coach the nickels. The Trojans also retained cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

USC cornerback Marcelles Williams started 11 games this past season as a redshirt freshman and is going to be challenged to hold onto that spot with the two players returning from injuries and a plethora of young cornerbacks. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product showed progression in his first season as a starter. The player he was in September was vastly different than the one in November.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest name of the young defensive backs is redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons. Originally, a five-star recruit and the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2026 cycle, Sermons chose to reclassify to the 2025 class and enrolled late last summer.

Sermons spent this past season developing behind the scenes and even though he did not take a snap in 2025, USC brought him along on road trips to keep him engaged and get acclimated to the college environment. The Southern California native has great measurables, standing at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and is a decorated sprinter in the 100 and 200 meters.

“He's a young man who who's determined to get on that field this year, and it's shown in his work ethic, the questions he is asking, he’s so much more mature than when he first arrived and he should be," Reed said to the media.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC cornerback Trestin Castro comes from the Baseline League, the same conference as Sermons in the Inland Empire, less than an hour away from campus. Castro was a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle and saw action in two games this past season.

USC cornerback Alex Graham began generating buzz last spring as a true freshman and was projected to start at nickel after Prophet Brown went down with an injury early in fall camp. However, Graham battled his own injury that kept him out the first half of the season.

Graham was inserted to the lineup in mid-November after a pair of injuries and ran away with the opportunity. He saw action in five games, but with one being the bowl game, Graham was able to redshirt. He can nickel or safety and this spring could provide some clarity where he best fits long term.

Deep and Talented Freshman Class

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) makes a leaping interception as St. Edward's Zach Hackleman (8) goes for the catch, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill is one of the crown jewels of the Trojans top-ranked 2025 recruiting class. Hill is a phenomenal athlete and a pure cover corner.

Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart is a highly competitive player that does a great job using his long 6-foot-2 frame.

Local three-star cornerbacks Joshua Holland and Jayden Crowder are also both outstanding athletes. Holland’s receiver background shows up when he’s playing cornerback. He could also be someone that could transition to safety. Crowder can play nickel or outside corner.

“The younger guys, we get a chance to build depth and get them going," Patterson said to the media. "Our goal is by August they’re really not freshmen anymore.”

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Four-star defensive back Peyton Dyer can play every position in the secondary but safety is probably his best fit in college. His development is essential because of how thin USC is at the position. Three-star defensive back Madden Riordan is a highly intelligent and ball hawking player. He can play nickel and safety.

These next 15 practices and meetings are incredibly valuable and something Patterson wants to make sure they maximize.

“I never had the time that you get," Patterson said. "All the extra time of teaching before you get to spring ball and then after spring ball and then in June what you get to do before everyone gets a little bit of vacation time."