Following practice on Nov. 18, team captain and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren shared more about No. 18 USC Trojans' home finale versus the Maryland Terrapins and how the defense has grown since their Week 11 loss.

Preparing for an Energetic Maryland Team

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim talks to his team during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Oct. 21, Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who was the Terrapins’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, was elevated to the interim-head coach position. Since then Maryland has gone 2-1 in their last three outings, including back-to-back wins over Purdue and Wisconsin. The Terrapins will be coming into Week 12 after a close battle with Illinois where they lost 20-17.

“They definitely got some energy. I think they should have had almost three wins, they should have had one the game before. They're going to come in energetic, ready to go,” VanSumeren said about Maryland’s hot streak.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams (6), left, celebrates with quarterback Malik Washington (7) after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being 4-6, the Terrapins have shown fight in every contest and serious offensive power. Chris Durr Jr. is their star wideout with 70 receptions, 804 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, DeJuan Williams is leading the charge with 93 rushes, 509 yards and five scores. At quarterback, the Trojans will once again prepare for two options come game day – Malik Washington or Cardell Williams.

“Obviously we respect them. They're a Big Ten opponent and they got playmakers on the field. It's not going to be a pushover by any means,” VanSumeren added. “It's going to be a tough game but we're ready. We've been preparing, fixing the things we need to fix, and we're ready to go showcase it.”

Defense’s Mentality Heading into Maryland Game

“We got a great mentality. Obviously we didn't get the job done last week, but we learned from it as Coach [Lincoln Riley] said we needed to do. We learned from it, we took the coaching points and now we're putting it on the field. Every game’s a one week season so we realize we got a big opportunity ahead of us and we're just focusing on what we can control.”

Takeaways From Indiana Game

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) is tackled by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91) after a short gain during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Watching the film, biggest thing is we got to learn from what we did wrong and fix it. There's also a lot of good things that we did on tape that some people might not want to get us credit for,” VanSumeren said about the overall performance. “At the end of the day, we didn't get the job done, but there were some really good things we had on tape. There's some things that we got to continue to get better at and we will.”

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“We did a good job stopping the inside-run game. They didn't run the ball inside, everything bounced. They had maybe two explosive runs. You take away that, they're minus 100 yards rushing,” VanSumeren said about the Trojans’ run defense.

In the first half, the Trojans held the Hoosiers to only 36 rushing yards but in the second half, Indiana started to make big plays through the air which opened up the run game. By the final whistle, Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe Jr. combined for 153 rushing yards. The duo mostly chipped away at USC defense with the longest run of the night being 37 yards. Anything inside was usually stuffed and USC came away with four tackles for loss.

Indiana's Khobie Martin (28) runs during the Indiana versus University of Southern California football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We was rushing the passer well, getting pressure on him. We did things well. It's not all negative. At the end of the day, we didn't get the job done. We realized that and you know, we're not happy about it, but like I said, control what we can control.”

VanSumeren and the defensive front were able to record two sacks, two quarterback hits, nine hurries and 13 pressures – 32 percent of dropbacks.

“I would just say the specifics of the position rooms and stuff like that. Not getting into too many details of [the] playbook or anything, but] everything from technique and fundamentals,” VanSumeren said on how the defensive line can improve. “You’re never going to be at your best point or your finished product. There's always room for growth. It might be a little thing on one play, it might be a big thing on the other play.”

Skyler Jones’ Coaching Style

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones | USC Trojans on SI

“He's taught me a ton. I'm super fortunate to have him, to be able to learn from him, as well as Coach [Shaun Nua]. He's a guy, he's been around the game. He knows he's a young guy so he's got a ton of energy,” VanSumeren said about defensive tackle coach Skyler Jones.

Jones is in his third year with the program. He was previously the defensive analyst in 2024 under former defensive coordinator Eric Henderson. After his playing days at Bethany College (Kan.), Jones became a graduate assistant and was soon promoted to assistant coach. His coaching journey took him to the Oregon Ducks (2023), Southern University (2018-2021), Norfolk State (2021) and the Los Angeles Rams (2022).

“He's given us a lot of really good lessons in terms of how we face adversity and how are we going to respond,” VanSumeren added. “That's the biggest thing he's been telling us – ‘How are we going to respond?’ That defines you as a man. He's done a really good job helping us see the bigger picture.”

“How you respond is how you're going to be judged. You're not judged in times of when everything's peaches and cream, but in times of adversity,” VanSumeren said was Jones’ message to the team following the Indiana loss.

One More Year

“I actually got one more year left of eligibility, but last game in the [Coliseum] for this season. I mean it's been a long time coming since January, so we definitely want to put our best foot forward. There's no laying down or feeling sorry for ourselves. That's not flying in this program and that's been reinforced from the top to the bottom,” VanSumeren said when asked about reaching the end of his collegiate career.

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