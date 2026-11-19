The No. 18 USC Trojans will be playing at the Coliseum for the final time in the 2026 season as they host the 4-6 Maryland Terrapins. For the conference game, the Trojans' defense will run into challenges of the past: a star wideout, a question mark at quarterback and a mobile passer.

At wideout, the USC secondary will be on the lookout for Chris Durr Jr. The junior is leading all Terrapin pass catchers with 70 receptions, 804 yards (11.5 yards per reception) and five touchdowns. At 5-11, 173 pounds, Durr is a speedster in the slot and has displayed elite level route running, reliable hands and damaging yards-after-catch ability.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) is tripped up by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Eric Fletcher Jr. (1) for no gain the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a great player. They like to get him the ball in space and let him work magic. We've seen a lot of great stuff on film on him,” safety Prophet Brown said about Durr. “He's definitely going to be a big challenge for us, but as a competitor, that's what you want. You want to play against the best of the best.”

When the Terrapins need an explosive play, Durr has been their man. Against Nebraska, Durr hauled in a 65-yard touchdown and against Purdue he had an 87-yard score – his longest play of the season. He’s also had five 100-plus-yard receiving games. His season high was against the Cornhuskers (Oct. 3) – seven receptions for 149 yards and a score.

As for the quarterback, Maryland has yet to name a starter. The Trojans have now gone through this situation three times – first it was Ohio State between Luke Fahey and Julian St. Clair, then Indiana’s Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson and now Maryland’s Malik Washington or Cardell Williams.

“Nah, you don't get used to it,” Brown said about preparing for two quarterbacks. “Honestly, it doesn't necessarily matter too much. We try to dictate what we doing based off their offense as a whole. They got tendencies, of course, with different quarterbacks. But regardless of who's playing, we got to be able to go out there, line up and get stops. At the end of the day, it's lining up to the formations, knowing what we're going to get, tendencies from the offensive coordinator and all that stuff.”

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams (6), left, celebrates with quarterback Malik Washington (7) after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington has been the starter throughout the season, throwing for 2,058 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions along with 169 yards and four scores on the ground. He has the arm strength to attack downfield and the speed and size to get a good amount of yards on designed runs or scrambles. Besides his left knee injury, his cause of concern – turnovers – could be huge for the Trojans.

As for Williams, he literally has the hot hand. In his first career start versus Wisconsin, he completed 91.3 percent of his passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. The journeyman quarterback may be more accurate but is less knowledgeable in Maryland’s system, with a smaller sample size. He could also do damage with his legs – 737 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

“They got two good dynamic quarterbacks that could hurt you with their legs and so we're just prepared for either one.”

Missed Opportunities vs. Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Tyler Morris (8) against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most glaring takeaways from the Indiana loss are the plays that were left on the board. Brown, along with cornerback Jontez Williams and nickelback Alex Graham, all had opportunities for an interception but failed to bring the ball in.

“You know, it can be tough at times, but one thing I kind of live by is ‘Good play, bad play, next play,’ especially in the secondary. As a [defensive back], you got to be able to move on and move forward because you might give up something even worse the next play. So as bad as it is, it's not the worst-case scenario,” Brown said about the possible turnovers.

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“As a defensive back, coaches kind of instill it in you. It's a part of the position. It's a mentality you got to have. It's like a quarterback throwing an interception – you got to be able to move on. You got to be able to go on to the next play and produce still, Brown said about having a next-play mindset. “Your team needs you. You can't just give up or crumble down to the moment. It's the same type of situation. Just move on to the next play, keep stacking good ones.”

Another issue was the amount of explosive plays Indiana was able to generate. A majority of them came on third downs with three pass plays going for 40-plus yards. One of those plays was Hoosiers star wideout Charlie Becker's 42-yard touchdown that put the final nail in the coffin.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Definitely some positions we put ourselves [in] that we could have helped ourselves. Playing more complementary, using our help on the outsides, on the insides. Just knowing where the receiver lined up,” Brown said about how Indiana was able to get big plays in the secondary.

After a slow first half, Becker and Nick Marsh popped off in the second. Becker finished the game with three receptions for 75 yards, while Marsh brought in four receptions for 80. Senior receiver Shazz Preston also had himself a day with three receptions for 71 yards.

“Indiana did a good job of disguising it. You got to give them some credit there. They don't just line up and let you tee off on them,” Brown admitted. “They give you different looks or get to the same thing in different ways. Just more recognition in that, we could have took away some explosives for sure.”

On third downs, the Hoosiers went 7-for-13, totaling 18 first downs by the final whistle.

“It was a lot of leverage stuff. Indiana, they did a good job getting in bunches and getting in stacks to attack us [in] different ways. Communication and leverage could really alleviate a lot of those problems… So for us, to speed up our process of communication. The communication’s definitely grown as our defense has been playing better and better each week, but just speeding it up a little bit, we could definitely dominate on third downs.”

Senior Day and Reflection on Time at USC

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This is the last one in the Coliseum for me. I feel like it ain't hit me yet, but on Saturday [it’s] definitely going to hit me. I'm just excited to go out there one last time and leave another great memory for sure.”

“There's a lot of memories in the locker room, memories on the field with my team. Just the process of it all. I've been here so long – in terms of college football – that I've had a lot of highs and lows, but I'm definitely going to remember the lows."

"Not in a negative light, it helped form who I am today. And that's a life lesson I could take throughout the rest of my life. No matter what I'm doing, whether it's football, whether it's my professional life beyond football, whether it's with my family. The toughness and grit that it pulled out of me, I'm very proud of my time here.”

“You're always excited for the future, and you're excited for the next step, but being grounded in the moment is definitely very important because you don't get these moments back. Nothing's guaranteed beyond this,” Brown said about not thinking about his future career.

“Especially going into my last game at the [Coliseum], these practices, I'm just soaking everything in, really taking my time, enjoying, smiling,” Brown added. “This has been the funnest practices I've had just because I realized it's putting everything into perspective. So, I'm really grounded in this moment, but looking forward to the future.”

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